Humanity is all about thinking about others before ourselves and such gestures come as huge lessons about being kind and compassionate towards each other. While people should be setting examples of humanity and being responsible leaders, animals seem to have transcended human beings in terms of possessing the qualities of humanity and leadership. With that said, one such video on the internet is going viral for an animal’s excellent leadership skills and selflessness towards his flock. The video has also grabbed the attention of RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka who shared the clip on his Twitter handle.

Hailing the skills of a Turkey bird, Geonka captioned the video as, “A lesson in leadership…”

Watch:

A lesson in leadership… pic.twitter.com/BHWSiftE75 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 6, 2022



As we can see in the footage, the bird stands in the middle of a busy road while other members of the flock cross the road safely. During this, vehicles from both sides stopped to facilitate the movement of the birds. While the vehicles waited patiently for the birds to move away, one person recorded the video and shared it on social media.

In the meantime, as the video concludes, it shows the male bird finally crossing the road after ensuring that all the birds of his group have made it to the other side. Shared on Sunday, the video has gone viral and grabbed over 200,000 views and hundreds of likes. Goenka’s followers also took to the comment section and lauded the bird’s leadership qualities.

One wrote, “Leader goes the last”, while another commented, “Head of the family always stands for his family.”

Check some reactions:

See the courage and confidence… If I am standing, cars will stop and no harm will happen to me🙏🙏 — rajivgoyal (@rajivgoyal) November 6, 2022

👌🏻😳😊😳👌🏻 — Shib Subhra Sinha (@shib_subhra) November 6, 2022

Beautiful sir — Time_India (@TIME_Asia_India) November 6, 2022

Superb 👌👌👌 — CA R K Inani 🇮🇳®️🔄 (@Carajeevinani) November 6, 2022

Beautiful video ; they can’t speak but understand everything- so well organized — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) November 6, 2022

Leadership is making everyone capable.. — SSD (@samzdhillon3311) November 6, 2022



Originally shared by Odisha-based Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda back in 2020, the video has been reposted by Harsh Goenka, who is himself quite active on social media. Goenka is known for sharing several motivating and inspiring videos with his followers on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.