Former US President Donald Trump is going all in to get back into the White House as he prepares to launch his campaign for the upcoming Presidential elections. For that, his campaign managers are trying their best to the former US President reinstated on to Facebook, and to make a comeback on Twitter.

President Trump, yesterday petitioned Facebook owner Meta to restore his account. His campaign sent a letter to Meta saying, “We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,”

Facebook and Twitter banned Trump a day after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol and interfered with Congress as it was counting the electoral votes to certify Joe Biden’s victory for President in 2020. Many of these supporters have admitted in federal court that they were roused by Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

Facebook ultimately decided to institute a limited ban on Trump that would come up for review after two years, starting January 7 of this year.

As some individuals close to Trump anticipated, the Trump team did not make a legal threat. Instead, it discussed the value of free speech and requested a meeting with Meta to “address President Trump’s rapid restoration to the platform.”

Twitter had meant to ban Trump permanently, but after restoring his account on November 19, Elon Musk attacked the prior management of the business for the restriction.

Musk even publicly tweeted, asking Trump to get back on the platform. However, the former US President took to Truth Social, his own social media platform to announce that he would stay away from Twitter, and that he doesn’t need the platform, given that he has Truth Social.

“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” said a member of the Republican establishment to NBC News. “He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when,” the source claimed, as reported by NBC.

A different Trump confidant, who also wished to remain anonymous while discussing their talks, claimed that Trump has been asking for advice on getting back on Twitter for weeks, and that his campaign advisers have also been brainstorming ideas for his first post.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg had criticised Trump for using his platform “to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building” and “to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government” after Facebook and Instagram blocked Trump’s accounts and removed some of his posts. Trump has made irrational claims that Joe Biden’s victory against him in the election was rigged.

Facebook’s ban on Trump was initially set for at least two weeks and was later extended until at least January 7, 2023. “At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded,” Facebook VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg wrote at the time.

US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) last month wrote a letter urging Meta to keep Trump off Facebook, saying “For Meta to credibly maintain a legitimate election integrity policy, it is essential that your company maintain its platform ban on former president Trump.”

