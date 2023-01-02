Monday, January 02, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Meta is contemplating whether to let former President Donald Trump back on Insta and Facebook

After getting his Twitter account reinstated, it seems that former US President Donald Trump may get his Instagram and Facebook accounts reinstated as well.


FP StaffJan 02, 2023 15:46:59 IST

After his Twitter account was reinstated, former US President Donald Trump and his team wondered if he would be allowed back on Meta’s platforms, Instagram and Facebook, as per a report by the Financial Times.

Meta is contemplating whether to let former President Donald Trump back on Insta and Facebook

The social media giant had previously said it will decide by Jan 7 whether to allow the former president to return. However, that announcement of the decision has now been postponed and is expected to be made later this month, the Financial Times said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Meta has set up a working group to focus on the matter, according to people with knowledge of its operations, the report said, adding that the group includes staffers from the public policy and communications teams, as well as from the content policy team. The main task of the group is to decide whether Trump’s social media accounts with Meta’s properties would be safe. 

The development comes after Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, revoked a permanent ban on Trump in November last year on the social media platform after polling users.

Trump maintained that he had no interest in returning to Twitter, and would rather stay on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president had said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting last year. 

Trump has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of US voting since his 2020 election defeat and launched a bid in November to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

Elon Musk’s unveiling of internal Twitter documents, through Twitter Files, is only bolstering Trump’s statements and position among his followers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Facebook parent Meta will pay $725 million to settle user data case

Dec 24, 2022
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725 million to settle user data case
Meta agrees to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for a record $725 million

Meta

Meta agrees to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for a record $725 million

Dec 23, 2022
Meta 'breached EU antitrust rules' on ads

NewsTracker

Meta 'breached EU antitrust rules' on ads

Dec 19, 2022
20 December: A look at historic events that happened on this day

20 December: A look at historic events that happened on this day

Dec 19, 2022
Centre to set up appellate panels to redress grievances of social media users

NewsTracker

Centre to set up appellate panels to redress grievances of social media users

Dec 19, 2022
US Supreme Court temporarily blocks removal of Trump-era migrant-blocking policy 'Title 42'

NewsTracker

US Supreme Court temporarily blocks removal of Trump-era migrant-blocking policy 'Title 42'

Dec 20, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022