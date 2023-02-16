Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary became the topic of jokes after a video of him shedding tears while buying an expensive watch surfaced on social media. In the video, the Canadian businessman can be seen wiping tears from his eyes as he holds the watch in his hands. The Shark Tank US co-host can be heard saying, “I can’t believe I get to hold this in my hands” (referring to the watch). He also called the luxury watch “one of a kind”. As per a New York Post report, the watch in the video, a steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, is worth at least six figures. A video of O’Leary’s emotional reaction to the watch has drawn criticism on the internet.

The clip was later shared on Twitter with the caption, “Find someone who loves you as much as Kevin O’Leary loves this watch.” As per the New York Post, Audemars Piguet does not put out the prices of its watches on its website, but several watch-selling sites state that similar models range from $100,000 to $700,000.

Have a look at this video here:

Find someone who loves you as much as Kevin O’Leary loves this watch. pic.twitter.com/i8y6kiFgcQ — Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) February 13, 2023

The video attracted a wide range of comments. Many users went on to troll the Shark Tank star. A viewer wrote, “That kind of love only exists in the movies (and apparently for inanimate objects)!”

That kind of love only exists in the movies (and apparently for inanimate objects)! — Kevin | Walk You To Wealth, LLC (@walkyoutowealth) February 14, 2023

Some people pointed out that this was akin to worshipping material goods.

Red flag: idolatry of material goods. — El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers – California (@ElDabeLawyer) February 14, 2023

Some individuals called out O’Leary for being “too dramatic”.

Do you think that he might just be a little too dramatic?? — Stan Murrah (@StanMurrah) February 16, 2023

Some made sarcastic remarks. “This is me after buying $3.07 of future dividend income,” wrote one person.

This is me after buying $3.07 of future dividend income — THE DIVIDEND DOMINATOR (@TheAlphaThought) February 14, 2023

Another individual jokingly wrote that this gives him Lord of the Rings vibes.

Lord of the rings vibes — Tony Lomupo (@tonylomupo) February 14, 2023

O’Leary was also trolled recently for his recent. In his tweet, the Canadian businessman wrote that one may lose the regard of their loved ones but what truly matters is becoming successful and free. “You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matter. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like”, O’ Leary wrote.

You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matter. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like. — Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) February 11, 2023



Users didn’t agree with his philosophy regarding wealth and slammed the entrepreneur for his take on success.

