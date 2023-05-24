TikTok gives in to US’ demands, will open up source code and algorithms to American partner Oracle
TikTok has finally agreed to comply with Project Texas in order to avoid a nationwide ban. TikTok will now let Oracle, its American partners go through their source code, algorithms and moderation processes to see if there's anything 'Anti-American' in them.
In response to concerns about data privacy and Chinese influence, TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform, has pledged to grant Oracle Corp., its US partner, complete access to its source code, algorithms, and content moderation data.
This move aims to fulfil the company’s promise of segregating American user data within the US. The plan, known as Project Texas, involves compartmentalizing TikTok’s US operations under US control to alleviate worries of Chinese surveillance on its American user base.
Oracle to go through TikTok’s source codes and algorithms to spot anomalies
According to a statement seen by Bloomberg, Oracle will soon assume the responsibility of monitoring access to the secure environment established on its servers for hosting TikTok’s US data. TikTok assured that significant components of Project Texas are already operational and that further implementation will occur in the upcoming weeks and months.
The company emphasized collaboration with Oracle to ensure uninterrupted user experiences while subjecting TikTok software to ongoing inspection and monitoring by Oracle. Additionally, both entities maintain regular communication with the US government.
Starting in January, Oracle has been conducting inspections of certain parts of TikTok’s source code at a dedicated transparency centre located within TikTok’s Transparency and Accountability Center in Los Angeles.
Project Texas – What is it and what happens to TikTok?
However, Bloomberg reported last week that the US tech giant had not yet obtained the promised “unprecedented access to the related algorithms and data models,” as declared by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a congressional hearing in March. The report claimed that Project Texas was largely stagnant, with only preliminary code reviews taking place and no extensive or continuous monitoring of TikTok’s operations.
As originally proposed, Project Texas involves storing all of TikTok’s US user data on Oracle servers and granting Oracle access to review the source code and audit app updates. The recent statement from TikTok coincided with the company’s lawsuit against the state of Montana.
TikTok’s take on the Montana ban
This legal action followed Governor Greg Gianforte’s enactment of a law prohibiting TikTok from operating within the state’s jurisdiction, potentially leading to app store restrictions on downloading TikTok in Montana.
TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter criticized Montana’s ban as unconstitutional, asserting that only the federal government has the authority to impose such restrictions on national security grounds.
This lawsuit marks the second legal challenge against Montana, with a group of TikTok creators previously filing a lawsuit on First Amendment grounds.
