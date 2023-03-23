Influencers, Assemble: TikTok flies influencers to Washington DC from all over US to lobby US Congress

TikTok is ramping up its public relations effort in response to the Biden administration’s threat of a national ban, and it’s enlisting the aid of some unusual advocates: internet influencers.

Dozens of TikTok creators, some with millions of followers on the video-sharing app, descended on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby in favour of the platform, just one day before lawmakers are scheduled to question the company’s CEO about concerns about user data falling into the hands of the Chinese government.

TikTok takes the stand

Shou Zi Chew intends to inform Congress on Thursday that TikTok, which was established by Chinese entrepreneurs, is dedicated to user safety, data protection, and security, as well as maintaining the platform’s independence from Chinese government influence. He will also address queries from lawmakers in the United States concerned about the social media platform’s impact on its young user base.

The idea that TikTok had of flying in influencers to Washington DC seems to be working for them.

On Wednesday, a group of about 30 content producers congregated outside the United States Capitol, carrying signs that repeated their appeal to lawmakers: “Keep TikTok.”

TikTok influencers speak up

The TikTokers, who have a combined following of more than 60 million people, gathered with Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY, Mark Pocan, D-WI, and Robert Garcia, D-CA, for a rally to express their resistance to a possible prohibition.

“I use TikTok to share a love of my family and our journey through foster care and adoption, and through that I’ve been able to create a community of people from all over the world,” TikTok creator Jason Linton, also known as dadlifejason, told the audience. “I’m asking our politicians not to destroy the community that we’ve created.”

Last week, NBC News reported that the Biden administration is contemplating a TikTok prohibition in the United States if the app’s Chinese proprietors refuse to sell their shares.

Critics of the app contend that TikTok poses a national security risk due to its ability to gather data on its users, with some observing that the majority of users are teenagers and young adults.

Security experts contend that the app poses no more security risk than the many other apps that gather data and refer to the absence of broad data privacy regulations in the United States.

“My question is, why the hysteria, panic, and targeting of TikTok?” said Bowman, who has fiercely supported TikTok and condemned bills to outlaw the app. “As we all know, Republicans, in particular, have been raising the alarm, causing a red scare around China.”

“TikTok has created a community and space for free speech for 150 million Americans and counting,” he said. He also referred to the site as an “educational tool” and a location where “5 million small businesses sell their products and make a living.”

US govt used TikTok when it suited them

Some creators noted that the government has used the platform to help raise awareness among Gen Z users about various key policy initiatives.

The administration, including Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, collaborated with prominent TikTok personalities to promote Covid-19 immunisation.

More recently, The Washington Post claimed that the White House addressed a small group of influencers on the US’ strategic objectives in Ukraine.

TikTok was saved by influencers in the past

“When Trump threatened to ban TikTok, young people took to the streets in protest.” It was one of the major variables in youth turnout in 2020,” said Kohn-Murphy, who also manages the account for the youth political organisation GenZforChange. “I think young people are already dissatisfied with politics in a variety of ways, and I think this will exacerbate that.”

TikTok is currently prohibited on government devices, and some jurisdictions have followed suit. Several public colleges in the United States have also removed the app from their smartphones and Wi-Fi networks. TikTok has also been barred by some governors from state computer networks, while the Justice Department and the FBI are examining TikTok and its parent company ByteDance, including claims that company workers spied on journalists.

According to people who have been briefed and media reports about the lobbying, senior executives at the popular video app and their lobbyists have been briefing members of Congress, academic researchers, think tank writers, and others about a $1.5 billion effort called Project Texas, laying out details of how TikTok believes it can address the concerns of people who see it as a security threat.

