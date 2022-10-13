Tiananmen Square 2.0: Man protests with banners, calling on loudspeaker to ‘strike the dictator’ Xi Jinping

New Delhi: A man was arrested for displaying banners and shouting slogans against Chinese president Xi Jinping at Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing on Thursday.

The rare public demonstration albeit by an individual comes as a reminder of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests when thousands of students took to the streets of Beijing to rally against the government.

Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing, a man displayed banners and shouted slogans against Xi Jinping. He had been arrested and voice disappeared, but maybe in the future, everyone who crosses this bridge will remember that there was once a man…#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/Fr20sF9XFK — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 13, 2022

Several students were killed in the brutal crackdown by the security forces during the protests. The Chinese government has revealed the exact death toll to date.

Meanwhile, the identity and the whereabouts of the man who was arrested are not known yet.

According to the Twitter handle The Great Translation Movement that shared the man’s video said that the banners he put up translated to “No PCR test, but food. No lockdown, but free. No dictator but vote.”

A banner against Xi Jinping is raised at Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing.

Admire the courage of this man, but when the giant ship sank, the screams of the passengers were only the meaning of tragedy.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/tMt4spulZR — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, users of the Chinese social media platform Weibo have been lauding the protester’s bravery and also praying for his safety.

In China, just doing what human should do has become an act of heroism. https://t.co/15otscwWEH — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 13, 2022

The protest came at a time when China imposed severe restrictions to contain a fresh COVID spread.

With inputs from agencies

