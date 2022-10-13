World

Tiananmen Square 2.0: Man protests with banners, calling on loudspeaker to ‘strike the dictator’ Xi Jinping

The rare public demonstration albeit by an individual comes as a reminder of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests when thousands of students took to the streets of Beijing to rally against the government

FP Staff October 13, 2022 19:08:36 IST
A man was arrested for shouting slogans and putting up banners against Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Twitter/@TGTM_Official

New Delhi: A man was arrested for displaying banners and shouting slogans against Chinese president Xi Jinping at Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing on Thursday.

Several students were killed in the brutal crackdown by the security forces during the protests. The Chinese government has revealed the exact death toll to date.

Meanwhile, the identity and the whereabouts of the man who was arrested are not known yet.

According to the Twitter handle The Great Translation Movement that shared the man’s video said that the banners he put up translated to “No PCR test, but food. No lockdown, but free. No dictator but vote.”

Meanwhile, users of the Chinese social media platform Weibo have been lauding the protester’s bravery and also praying for his safety.

The protest came at a time when China imposed severe restrictions to contain a fresh COVID spread.

With inputs from agencies

