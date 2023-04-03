Nature sometimes surprises us with marvellous events that leave us in awe. A video clip of one such remarkable happening is currently making rounds on social media. A stunning event of a thunderbolt striking the sky-high One World Trade Center building in New York, United States has been caught on camera. The breath-taking footage was captured on Saturday when the city got hit by a strong thunderstorm. The astonishing video was taken by a New York-based photographer, Max Guliani. He went on to Twitter to share this magnificent clip. The video clip shows how the thunderbolt comes in contact with the tip of the skyscraper. As this happens, several other bolts can be seen getting formed in the sky. The sight may remind Marvel fans of the thunder bolt created by Thor’s hammer.

Have a look at this video here:

Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023

The stunning video clip gathered a wide range of remarks in the comment section. Users were surprised by the power of nature. A viewer wrote, “Wow, the power of nature.”

Wow, the power of nature. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 2, 2023

Some accounts wondered how something could be so beautiful and deadly at the same time.

How something can be so beautiful & so deadly at the same time is a mystery to me. — ‘ (@70sMusicChick) April 2, 2023

Many people pointed out that it appeared as if the lightning came out from the tower.

Strange , looks like the lightning originated from the tower — KeithMichael☦️ (@KeithMichael08) April 2, 2023

Users found this footage to be absolutely stunning.

“It’s the wonder of nature, baby!” Just a awesomely stunning sight. — taylor (@dejasnafu) April 2, 2023

Lightning strikes are not uncommon, and their videos and photos often go viral on social media. In February, a sharp bolt of lightning struck the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. This epic sight was captured by Brazilian photographer Fernando Braga. He shared these stunning pictures via his Instagram handle. The pictures showed how the sharp bolt was directly touching the tip of the statue.

Have a look at these pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Braga (@fsbragaphotos)

Similarly, a rare upward lightning strike was caught on camera in Kansas, US last year. The video clip showed multiple lightning bolts that appeared to be originating from the ground. It seemed like the bolts were travelling towards the sky.

Have a look at this rare sighting here:

The video was recorded by photographer Taylor Vonfeldt on his phone.

