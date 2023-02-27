After firing almost half its workforce in November last year, Twitter chief Elon Musk has initiated another round of layoffs at the microblogging website. As per reports, the latest round of layoffs will cut Twitter’s workforce to about 2,000. One of the persons fired by the Tesla owner is Esther Crawford, whose picture of sleeping on the office floor had grabbed attention last year. Crawford had been one of the senior executives in charge of Twitter blue, the social media network’s subscription service. The former Twitter employee took to the micro-blogging platform to express her emotions at being laid off. Crawford admitted that while some people may “jeer” at her from the sidelines, she was proud of the work she and her team had accomplished.

“The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos,” Crawford wrote.

The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos. 💙 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) February 27, 2023

Many people were impressed by Crawford’s words and her dedication towards her former company.

Regardless of whether I root for Twitter 2.0, I root for you, your commitment and your dedication. It’s definitely the way to build. Thank you. — Alex Kruglov (@akruglov) February 27, 2023

Some wrote that they were ”heartbroken” by the news.

I’m sorry, Esther. I know you worked hard. Truly sorry. I’ve followed you for a long time. It’s heartbreaking to see this news today. — Ben (@videotech_) February 27, 2023

Others were more critical of Crawford’s latest tweet and lambasted her for supporting Musk’s policies earlier.

I believe it’s more the sycophantic behavior that people are mocking — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) February 27, 2023

“I don’t think anyone thought it was a mistake to work hard as such as it was to pander to a self-obsessed egotist who did massive damage to a respected product, a competent team and anyone who experienced hate speech on this platform,” wrote one person.

I don’t think we thought it was a mistake to work hard as such as it was a mistake to pander to a self-obsessed egotist who did massive damage to a respected product, a competent team and anyone who experienced hate speech on the platform. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) February 27, 2023

Crawford had grabbed eyeballs when a photo of her sleeping at Twitter headquarters went viral. At that time, she had defended her decision to share the photo of herself in a sleeping bag in the office, saying that people sometimes need to “#SleepWhereYouWork” to achieve deadlines. The tweet had sparked a controversy, with many accusing the executive of pandering to Musk and his sudden changes.

Esther Crawford had defended Musk’s decision of mass layoffs in November, stating that the company is “willing to try lots of things” to ensure success and growth.

