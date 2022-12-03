Nowadays, flaunting money has become a trend across social media. Be it the latest car models or by offering cash to random people, internet-based content creators are finding new features day by day to show off their wealth. Now, Art Basel, an international art exhibition in Miami has come up with an exciting ATM set-up that not only enables users to withdraw money but also prepares a game-like leaderboard based on their bank balance. As soon as a clip of the unique machine surfaced on the internet, it created much buzz.

The ATM Leaderboard is a conceptual project created by the New York-based art group MSCHF in association with Perrotin Gallery. As its name implies, the machine shows the cash balances of anyone who accesses it like the high scores of a traditional arcade game according to the size of their bank accounts.

MSCHF used a conventional ATM machine and installed a camera and a computerized leaderboard to make the interesting sculpture. When someone inserts their debit card into the device and enters their ATM pin code, the camera attached to it snaps a photo of the individual and their account balance appears on the screen, along with separate specialized animations for low money and impressive figures. The ATM Leaderboard continuously exhibits images of previous users and their bank accounts even when it is not being used.

The viral video, posted by a social media influencer, shows the ATM machine with the leaderboard displayed on its screen. As seen in the clip, the ATM’s richest user at that moment was an anonymous man wearing a pink t-shirt, with his $2.9 million placing him at the top of the rankings.

After watching the clip, viewers came up with hilarious reactions in the comment section. Some also highlighted the risk factors regarding the account security associated with the device.

A person sarcastically noted, “Some folks really watched Black Mirror and treated it as a how to guide.”

Another individual stated, “Isn’t this just a checking account? Anyone who has $2m in a checking account doesn’t actually understand money.”

Here are some other reactions:

Since being uploaded, the Twitter video has received over 6 million views and has garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes so far. However, as revealed by MSCHF artist Liz Ryan, there aren’t as many users as the project’s developers had expected.

