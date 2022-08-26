This hilarious 'T-Rex' Derby video will make your day

The footage shows the participants running while wearing their T-Rex costumes. The heads of their dinosaur outfit keep bobbing as they run

Remember that race in Aomori, Japan, where over 100 people participated in a race while wearing dinosaur costumes? Well, if you recall being left in splits while watching the race, we have some news for you. A unique T-Rex derby took place in Auburn, United States. Over 150 people took part in the race and wore inflated Tyrannosaurus outfits. A video of the race, which has been making the rounds on social media, has caught the attention of social media users.

The race was held in two parts- one for adults and one for kids up to 16 years. Logan Kludsikofsky was the winner of the adult race. Thirteen-year-old Sebastian Davis came in first in the kid’s race, 14-year-old Hadley Lindsay finished second, as per the official website of the event.

The footage shows the participants running while wearing their T-Rex costumes. The heads of their dinosaur outfit keep bobbing as they run. The clip will surely leave you with a smile on your face. It was shared with the caption, The T-Rex Derby 2022 at Emerald Downs It’s been 3 YEARS since the Emerald Downs T-Rex Race when viral around the world. Sunday’s race had roughly 150 elite T-Rexers tackling the 1/16-mile distance on the Emerald Downs oval. Track Fast. Run!”.

Watch the clip here:

The T-Rex Derby 2022 at Emerald Downs It’s been 3⃣ YEARS since the Emerald Downs T-Rex Race when viral around the world. Sunday’s race had roughly 150 elite T-Rexers tackling the 1/16-mile distance on the Emerald Downs oval. Track Fast. Run!#trexderby #trexrace #emeralddowns pic.twitter.com/8T7Exj4XLa — Emerald Downs (@EmeraldDowns) August 22, 2022

The race, which took place on 21 August, has left viewers laughing out loud. The official account of video game Jurassic World Evolution 2 also reacted to the clip. “Multiple assets have escaped containment,” joked, followed by an alarm and a dinosaur emoji.

MULTIPLE ASSETS HAVE ESCAPED CONTAINMENT 🦖🚨 — Jurassic World Evolution 2 (@JW_Evolution) August 22, 2022

“Who wants to see this over half a mile – take luck out of it?” wrote one user.

Who wants to see this over half a mile – take luck out of it? pic.twitter.com/cK0Ckxvpdf — Alan Aitken (@chapeauxx) August 22, 2022

Some remarked it was no surprise that T-Rexes disappeared.

100 meters in 20 seconds. No wonder they disappeared — Oriol Andrés (@oriolanix) August 24, 2022

A few people even wanted to take part in the race.

I want to do this!!!🦖 — Jo Wilson (@JoWilso99859694) August 22, 2022

“Heads lost, interference all around, going in circles…” wrote one person, ending their comment with a string of laughter and clapping emojis.

Heads lost, interference all around, going in circles.. 🤣🤣🤣👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Indie 🐾🥀🐾 (@gyancita) August 23, 2022

What are your thoughts about this race?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.