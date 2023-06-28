From enhancing customer experience based on their past records to controlling procurement costs and fixing supply chain logistics, artificial Intelligence (AI) has improved the restaurant industry unprecedentedly. Now, hitting the nail on the head, a ‘Crazy machine chef’ is on its way to relieve the chefs of their spatula. In the video that has gained much traction on Twitter, a sauce-pan tosses around vegetables by itself after being placed on a burning stove. Not only this, the ‘machine chef’ adjusts its pace as and when required.

The viral video was originally posted by ‘Sharing Travel,’ a popular travel page that regularly updates people about various happenings in China. The user claims to have travelled solo in China, completing over 100,000 kms. The clip was then re-tweeted by Figen, a Turkish woman, who too posts interesting content on her page.

Surprisingly, the machine requires no human intervention and works perfectly on its own. On the microblogging site, the post was captioned: “Crazy machine chef. I’m hungry.” The clip amused users as they witnessed the machine stir-frying vegetables at dizzy speed.

The re-shared video amassed over 57 lakh views and 22,000 likes.

The AI machine-cum-chef also attracted comments from many users. There were some who expressed concern about machines replacing people, while others remarked on how pointless it was to spin vegetables so many times.

One user commented: “Wok chefs are about to lose their jobs.”

“Will this still work when gas flame stoves are banned?” asked another.

A third user wrote: “Is this what Chipotle digital kitchen looks like?”

“Sorry chef no more job,” expressed a fourth.

Human-AI collaboration is already the talk of the town. Although introducing AI into the workplace will remove humans from repetitive and dangerous tasks, it is not capable of performing all tasks required for the job.

According to GetSmarter, a digital education company, the industries that will face the greatest risk are logistics, healthcare, research and development, financial services, advertising, e-commerce, manufacturing, public transportation, and media and entertainment to name a few.

