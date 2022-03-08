The Art of Twitter War: How Ukraine is using social media to win support against Russia

While Ukraine’s allied forces are meeting Russia’s advancing troops in the on-ground and air battle, Ukrainian ministers as well as president Volodymyr Zelenskyy have opened a new front in the fight using technology to rally forces and international support in the country’s favour.

Since the beginning of the armed conflict on 24 February when Russia launched a “special military operation” on Ukraine, Zelenskyy has kept the world updated about what was happening and to relay messages of strength to the Ukrainian people.

Let’s take a look at how the Ukrainian administration is fighting the battle on the digital front:

The continuous online presence of the Ukrainian president through social media and digital press conferences is in stark contrast with his Russian counterpart, who has mostly remained quiet or has appeared in pictures looking solemn.

On 24 February Zelenskyy took to Twitter to inform the world about Russia’s “treacherous” attack and compared it to Nazi Germany in World War II.

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

The following days he continued tweeting about his conversations with allies and how they have extended support.

When Russian forces reached the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv, Zelenskyy posted a video on Twitter.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth. Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this," the 44-year-old said in the video, news agency AFP reported.

After initial hesitation from the US and European Union in sending help towards defending Kyiv, it was a breakthrough moment on 26 February as Zelenskyy tweeted, "The anti-war coalition is working!”

A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Almost on an hourly basis, Zelenskyy has updated about the situation and addressed world leaders, thanked them for their support to Ukraine through his Twitter handle.

I am grateful to President of @WorldBank Group @DavidMalpassWBG for his strong support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. #StopRussia https://t.co/PoB1WXEMFH — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2022

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support to Ukrainian people.

Informed 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi about 🇺🇦 countering Russian aggression. 🇮🇳 appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and 🇺🇦 commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2022

Not just Zelenskyy but a member of his cabinet, minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, has also been actively engaged with people on social media.

According to a report by BBC, Ukraine’s youngest cabinet member has been waging a digital war against Russia from an underground shelter in a secret location in Kyiv.

On 26 February, as Russian assault disrupted internet services in parts of the country, Fedorov called out to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, asking him to provide Starlink stations to the nations.

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Musk readily responded by activating Starlink service in Ukraine.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Over the last 13 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, Fedorov has continued to mount pressure on multinational companies to boycott Russia. Many have responded in kind, including Apple, Microsoft, Meta, YouTube, Sony and Oracle.

We received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, CEO PayPal. So now it’s official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression. Thank you @PayPal for your supporting! Hope that soon you will open it in for 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RaJxEMSLQe — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 5, 2022

On behalf of Oracle’s 150,000 employees around the world and in support of both the elected government of Ukraine and for the people of Ukraine, Oracle Corporation has already suspended all operations in the Russian Federation. — Oracle (@Oracle) March 2, 2022

Ukraine’s official Twitter account also upped its game after Russia launched an attack on the country by tweeting a caricature of Russian president Vladimir Putin with Hitler.

And when media outlets termed it as a ‘meme’, the people behind the Twitter handle had a ready response too.

This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now. — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

The Twitter handle has continued to mock the Russian administration with its posts.

Two leaders, two worlds...

Freedom will prevail 🇺🇦✊ pic.twitter.com/TG7Q8Yr4xp — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 1, 2022





