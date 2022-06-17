The Agnipath-like schemes that other countries follow to recruit soldiers

Countries like United States, France follow a similar short-term contractual basis as Agnipath for their soldiers too. Russia, China and Israel also have a mandatory short-term military service for all their citizens

The Centre’s new Agnipath recruitment scheme for soldiers into the Armed Forces — the Army, Navy, Air Force, has been the big news ever since it was announced on Tuesday.

While the government and the defence forces have supported the historic scheme, which will see youths of the age of 17-and-a-half to now 23 being contracted for a period of four years, there has been widespread opposition to it from military veterans, political leaders and Armed Forces aspirants.

The supporters of the scheme argue that the induction of younger people will make the forces fitter and also plug the shortages that the three branches are currently experiencing. Additionally, the Agniveers, as they will be called, after finishing their four-year contracts will become prime contenders for jobs in the private sector.

Also read: Agnipath scheme: Checkmate the false narrative as it’s a game-changer for India and the defence forces

However, the country has seen widespread protests over Agnipath, with many resorting to violence and burning of public property. Defence aspirants claim that the scheme is making a ‘fool of them’ and that after four years they will be left unemployed. Military veterans have also questioned the recruitment model, saying it may hurt the morale of the Army.

On Twitter, Major General GD Bakshi (retired) said: “Was flabbergasted by the Agniveer scheme. I thought initially it was a trial being done on a pilot basis. This is an across the board change to convert Indian armed forces to a short tenure quasi-conscript force like the Chinese. For God’s sake, please don’t do it.”

Was flabergasted by the Agniveer scheme. I thought initially it was a trial being done on a pilot basis. this is an across the board change to convert Indian armed forces to a short tenure quasi- conscript forceLike the Chinese. ForGods sakePLEASE DONT do it — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) June 14, 2022

Lieutenant-General Zameer Uddin Shah (retired) told The Hindu the Agnipath scheme was a “retrograde step” and “the most detrimental measure inflicted on the Armed Forces”.

However, India isn’t the only country to now recruit soldiers on a contractual basis. Here’s a look at how a few other countries recruit troops for their defence forces.

United States of America

According to Defense Department personnel data of 2017, America has a total of 1.3 million active duty military and more than 800,000 reserve forces. Recruitment in the US is on a voluntary basis and there are thousands of recruiting stations across the United States.

During World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, America had imposed conscription, making it mandatory for all men to join the military.

Today, America enrols personnel for four years, which is followed by a four-year reserve duty period where they can be recalled in case the need arises.

Soldiers are eligible for pensions in the US after serving for 20 years and those opting out earlier are eligible for certain allowances and perks on a case by case basis.

China

The Asian giant follows the norm of conscription, which makes military service with the People's Liberation Army obligatory for all Chinese males above the age of 18.

Article 55 of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China prescribes conscription by stating: “It is a sacred duty of every citizen of the People’s Republic of China to defend his or her motherland and resist invasion. It is an honoured obligation of the citizens of the People’s Republic of China to perform military service and to join the militia forces.”

As per Chinese law, the term of service for conscripts is three years in the Army and four years in the Navy and the Air Force. For volunteers, the term of active service is eight years and no more than 12 years.

****

Also read:

Agnipath scheme has its reasons, but government should have initiated it as a pilot project

Explained: What lies ahead for India’s new Agniveers after their four-year tenure

Explained: The new graduation programme designed for India’s Agniveers

Agnipath scheme: A path-breaking, futuristic initiative that should be welcomed

****

Russia

Russia has followed a hybrid model of conscription and contract to recruit soldiers into their Armed Forces.

Conscripts have a term of one year and are then put into reserve. As of 2021, all male citizens aged 18–27 are subject to conscription for one year of active duty military service in the Armed Forces.

New conscripts undergo up to eight months of training before being sent to designated units.

Conscription seasons run twice a year in Russia – from 1 April until 15 July (spring) and between 1 October and 31 December (autumn). During these periods, men aged between 18 and 27, with no health issues or outstanding convictions could be called on to serve.

After several checks, mostly medical, some get conscripted and others don’t. However, failure to appear at the registration office is punishable by large fines and a two-year prison sentence.

The Russian Army has historically used conscription to ensure they have reserves with military training, in case there is a need to mobilise for a major war.

Israel

The country follows the conscription model, which has been in place since the country’s independence in 1948.

It is interesting to note here that Arab citizens of Israel are allowed to enlist voluntarily, they are not conscripted.

Compulsory military service for males is now 30 months from the previous 32 months while women are required to serve 24 months unless they volunteer for a unit that requires additional service time.

The Economic Times reports that up to 10 per cent of the conscripts are retained into the Armed Forces and are given a contract for seven years. Pension is given after serving for a minimum of 12 years.

France

According to a SIPRI report of 2017, France has the largest armed forces in size in the European Union.

In 1996, President Jacques Chirac’s government announced the end of conscription and in 2001, conscription formally was ended.

Today, the youth of France joins the Armed Forces, called the Forces armées françaises, on a voluntary and contractual basis. The volunteer can sign a one-year contract, which can be extended to five years.

Soldiers are given training for three months and those who serve for over 19 years are eligible for state pension.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.