Tesla to double its supercharger network and open it up to all EVs under Biden’s $7.5 billion EV plan

The Biden administration unveiled the final requirements for its proposal to establish a nationwide network of 500,000 electric car chargers along highways on Wednesday, including a requirement that all EV chargers financed by the Inflation Reduction Act be installed in the United States.

The final assembly and all manufacturing procedures for any iron or steel charger enclosures or housing, in particular, must take place in the United States. Moreover, by July 2024, at least 55 per cent of the cost of all components must be made locally.

Also read: Why discovery of lithium deposits in J&K is a big deal for India

All chargers must also utilise a smartphone-friendly standardised payment method, and all connectors must use the “combined charging system” (CCS), which is widely used in the United States.

Tesla does not utilise CCS in North America; instead, its extensive Supercharger network uses a proprietary connector that only Tesla vehicles can use. Things will change, at least slightly, according to an agreement negotiated with the Biden administration.

Also read: Elon Musk lampoons Joe Biden day after releasing ‘Twitter Files’, chides President to buy Tesla

Non-Tesla EVs will be able to use a section of Tesla’s Supercharger and destination charging network. According to the White House, the business will make at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024. At least 3,500 of those will be 250 kW chargers strategically placed along traffic routes. All EV drivers will be able to use the Tesla app or website to access these stations.

Significantly, Tesla has promised to more than quadruple its network of superchargers.

Tesla’s agreement, which allows it to access the $7.5 billion, comes only days after CEO Elon Musk met with White House officials. For years, there has been speculation that Tesla will deploy EV charging stations in the United States. A document from the White House in July 2022 stated that Tesla will open its chargers to other EVs before the end of the year.

Also read: Elon Musk meets top Biden officials to discuss electric vehicles

The date has passed. The move was questioned when Tesla revealed its EV charging port design in an effort to persuade network operators and manufacturers to adopt the technology and help it become the new standard in North America. Tesla appeared to be aiming to make its technology the industry standard at the time.

In regions of Europe, Tesla has made its Supercharger network available to non-Tesla automobiles. Because its chargers and automobiles employ the CCS standard, the move has been made easy. The move will most certainly be more difficult in this case, however there have been rumours that Tesla has developed a solution called the Magic Dock to allow non-Tesla vehicles access to its proprietary chargers.

Tesla isn’t the only corporation that has made promises in order to benefit from the Biden EV charging plan’s incentives.

Also read: Why Electrical Vehicles will become more affordable in 2023

GM earlier announced a collaboration with Pilot Company and EVgo to construct a coast-to-coast network of 2,000 high-power 350 kW fast chargers at Pilot and Flying J travel facilities along U.S. highways. The businesses stated on Wednesday that the first 200 chargers in this network will be accessible to drivers in 2023. GM is also collaborating with the Canadian EV charging startup Flo to build 40,000 Level 2 stations in towns around the United States and Canada.

Other previously announced collaborations include TravelCenters of America and Electrify America, which plan to install 1,000 EV chargers at 200 locations along major highways over the next five years, and a deal between Mercedes-Benz, ChargePoint, and MN8 Energy to build 400 charging hubs with over 2,500 publicly accessible DC fast charging ports across the United States and Canada.

ChargePoint, Volvo Cars, and Starbucks have also announced a collaboration to install 60 DC fast chargers at up to 15 places along the 1,350-mile trial route between Seattle and Denver, which is expected to be finished by summer 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.