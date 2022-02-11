Teen with cancer, who raised 60,000 pounds for another 6-year-old patient, passes away

To do something worthwhile with the final months of his life, the teen decided to raise funds to help another cancer patient in his town

Rhys Langford, a 19-year-old in the United Kingdom learnt some months ago that his osteosarcoma had resurfaced, despite extensive medical care.

To do something worthwhile with the final months of his life, the teen decided to raise funds to help another cancer patient in his town.

When Langford found out that a six-year-old boy, Jacob, was also suffering from cancer in their hometown of Ebbw Vale in Wales, he decided to spend his remaining time collecting funds for the kid’s treatment. Before his death on 8 February this year, Langford had collected over 60,000 pounds or Rs 4.5 lakh, as per reports. He himself donated over 1,000 pounds so that the child could get enough money for experimental treatment of his nerublastoma.

After Langford’s death, his mother Catherine Langford wrote that the teen had died peacefully at home on the evening of 8 February. Calling him “my warrior, my hero, my son, my baby,” Langord’s mother stated that the teenager had “given up his fight” with the disease.

In an interview to the BBC, Catherine Langford had explained that it was her son’s “final wish” that he could help the six-year-old get better. “If there's nothing that can be done for me, I want to try and help save this little boy”, were the teen’s exact words, as quoted by a BBC article.

The money raised by Langford will help with Jacob’s treatment. The six-year-old may have to travel to the United States for an experimental cure currently not available in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

A Facebook fundraising page dedicated to Jacob also posted a condolence message on Langford’s death.

News of the teenager’s charitable act has moved social media users, prompting many of them to pay tribute to the 19-year-old. Many people praised Langford’s selfless act.

An absolutely remarkable, totally selfless young man and such a devastating loss. Thinking of Rhys' family today.https://t.co/Gl1LHGiV08 — Ross Rondel (@RondelRoss) February 9, 2022

Others, such as the Bone Cancer Research Trust, shared information about people who would to continue raising funds for Jacob.

Good luck to Brad & the team who are climbing Ben Nevis today to raise funds in support of Rhys Langford, age 19, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. Sadly, Rhys won’t be able to fulfil his dream of climbing Ben Nevis, so his friends are taking on the challenge for him pic.twitter.com/wj2o5dWqs4 — Bone Cancer Research Trust (@BCRT) February 9, 2022

Several people posted videos or the teen to pay tribute to his memory.

For anyone wondering who “Rhys” is from KSI’s story. It’s Ryhs Langford, a kid who had cancer that JJ FaceTimed. May he Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/68MAHfWthZ — Lord Ron (@Ron5817) February 9, 2022

