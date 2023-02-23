Taliban gives major relief to Pakistan, promises action against TTP bases in Afghanistan

Kabul: In a major relief for the Pakistan government, the Afghan Taliban has promised to act against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases in Afghanistan.

The promise was reportedly delivered during the visit by a Pakistani delegation to Kabul. Several issues between Pakistan and the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan were discussed during the visit.

The Pakistan government informed in a statement that a delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had discussed the threat posed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State (ISIS-K) during their dialogue with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in Kabul.

The delegation from Pakistan also ISI chief Lieutenant Geneneral Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majid, Special Envoy on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq.

Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Afghanistan Obaid Nizamani, who is yet to return after fleeing Kabul following an attempt on his life last year, was also a part of the delegation.

The Taliban officials who met the delegation from Pakistan were Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, Defence Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“Regarding security issues and also issues that happen sometimes on the line between the two countries, which cause problems and reduced trade, were discussed,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban regime of Afghanistan, was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

TTP mayhem in Pakistan

The Pakistan delegation visited Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in Kabul just days after several gunmen owing allegiance to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stormed the Karachi Police headquarters several people including at least three Pakistani security personnel were killed.

On January 30, a suicide bomber had killed around 100 people when he blew up a mosque inside the police lines in Peshawar. That attack had also been attributed to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan, the epicenter of global terrorism, has been battling regular attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the last several months.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistani Taliban – has carried out near-daily attacks on the Pakistani security forces since unilaterally abrogating a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November last year.

While most of the attacks by the Pakistani Taliban have taken in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, Punjab – considered the heartland of Pakistan – has also not been spared.

The Pakistan government has been blaming the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul for providing shelter to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban however, has consistently denied sheltering the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan in the past.

