Pakistan fears another Taliban attack, puts Islamabad on high alert over terror threat

Islamabad: Just days after the deadly Taliban attack on the Karachi Police headquarters, an alert for yet another attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been sounded in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

According to reports in the local media, Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan has issued strict orders to keep police personnel on high alert in order to maintain law and order in Pakistan’s capital in order to thwart a possible attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

Islamabad on alert over possible Taliban attack

The IGP Islamabad has directed all police officers to remain present in their respective areas.

He said that the officers on duty should be equipped with full security equipment and must keep a close watch on government and private vehicles, ambulances and suspicious persons. He has also ordered strict action against unregistered vehicles.

High alert in Islamabad’s Red Zone, diplomatic enclave

Keeping in view the security situation, the Islamabad IGP said that the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars and their helpers across Pakistan’s capital will have to be intensified.

He further said that the security of the Red Zone and diplomatic enclave in Islamabad should be tightened.

Akbar Nasir ordered that the entry of vehicles without patterned number plates and tinted glasses be banned.

‘Maintaining security in Islamabad is top priority’

Akbar also directed that the checking of uniformed personnel and security guards at the pickets or entrance gates of the capital be made mandatory.

According to The News International newspaper, the IGP said that the Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in protecting the life and property of the citizens, and maintaining law and order in the federal capital Islamabad is the top priority of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Taliban threat for Pakistan

A report by the US Institute of Peace (USIP) has warned that amid Pakistan’s economic crisis and Taliban rule in Afghanistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has re-emerged as a potential threat to Pakistan.

“Amidst Pakistan’s economic crisis and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the TTP has re-emerged as an increasingly potent threat,” the report said.

Pakistan, the epicenter of global terrorism, has been battling regular attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the last several months.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistani Taliban – has carried out near-daily attacks on the Pakistani security forces since unilaterally abrogating a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November last year.

While most of the attacks by the Pakistani Taliban have taken in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, Punjab – considered the heartland of Pakistan – has also not been spared.

