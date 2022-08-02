Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen's jet landed before time ahead of Pelosi's visit to Taipei: Journalist

The prospect of Pelosi going to Taipei, which would be the highest-profile visit by an elected US official in 25 years, has triggered increasingly bellicose warnings from Beijing that have set the region on edge

New Delhi: The US is yet to officially confirm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan but the air traffic around Taipei’s Songshan airport is indicating that the top American official is all set to land on the island.

Journalist Bill Birtles shared a video on Tuesday of what looked like a military plane flying near the airport.

He said that military planes come & go most days but Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen's presidential jet landed a little earlier.

Bit of traffic at Taipei’s Songshan airport ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s late night arrival this evening. These military planes come & go most days but Tsai Ingwen’s presidential jet 3701 landed a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/lF6M2ANYvM — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) August 2, 2022

Tensions have been escalating in the region over Pelosi's visit.

The US Navy has deployed four warships east of Taiwan. It has, however, called the deployment a "routine exercise."

The prospect of Pelosi going to Taipei, which would be the highest-profile visit by an elected US official in 25 years, has triggered increasingly bellicose warnings from Beijing that have set the region on edge.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said "the US breach of faith on the Taiwan issue is despicable" in comments published on his ministry's website Tuesday that did not specifically mention Pelosi.

Beijing considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan its territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if necessary.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.