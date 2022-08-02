Closely monitoring Pelosi's itinerary: China sends demarches to US over top official's possible Taiwan visit
A demarche refers to a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels. Earlier, China said that the US will 'pay the price' if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip
New Delhi: China on Tuesday sent demarches to the US over Nancy Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit.
"The position of the Chinese side is clear, we've sent serious demarches to the US. We're closely following the itinerary of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If the US continues to stand on the wrong path we'll take strong & resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty & security," the Chinese foreign ministry said.
A demarche refers to a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels. Earlier in the day, China said that the US will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip.
Pelosi was in Malaysia, the second stop in a tour that has sparked rage in Beijing after reports of a potential Taipei visit. It is not yet clear if Pelosi will visit Taiwan.
China considers Taiwan its territory and has indicated through repeated warnings that it would view a Pelosi visit as a major provocation.
Also read: Chinese state media dubs Pelosi’s Taiwan visit another Cuban Missile Crisis, asks if she will pull the trigger
"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Last week, in a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the US against "playing with fire" on Taiwan.
With inputs from agencies
