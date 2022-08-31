Taiwan passes China-centric defence budget, replaces howitzers with rockets

The defence proposal also said that the US will supply 11 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and 64 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Taiwan

New Delhi: Taiwan has revamped its defence budget amid growing Chinese aggression.

In a proposal submitted to the Parliament for the 2023 annual budget, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said that the military has decided not to purchase M109 self-propelled howitzer and replace it with 18 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, journalist William Yang wrote on Twitter.

According to the new budget, Taiwan’s army will allocate more than 15.4 billion New Taiwan dollars for long-range precision fires, the journalist added.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense submitted the 2023 annual defense budget proposal to #Taiwan‘s parliament today, and in the proposal, the military has decided not to purchase M109 self-propelled howitzer and replace it with 18 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) August 31, 2022

The proposal also said that the US will supply 11 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and 64 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Taiwan.

The defence proposal comes days after tensions escalated between Taiwan and China over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month.

Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years. China which claimed sovereignty over Taiwan opposed the visit.

Following the visit, China conducted large-scale military drills near Taiwan.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.