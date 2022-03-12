Swimming pool, helipad and more: World's longest car with all amenities breaks its own record

The American Dream was originally built in 1986 in California's Burbank by car customiser Jay Ohrberg

The world's longest car dubbed 'The American Dream' has been fully restored and has now broken its own record. According to the Guinness World Records, the super limo now stands at 30.54 metres (100 feet and 1.50 inches).

The American Dream was originally built in 1986 in California's Burbank by car customiser Jay Ohrberg. It was 60 feet long, rolled on 26 wheels and had a pair of V8 engines in the front and rear. The limo was eventually extended by Ohrberg to a surprising 30.5 metres (100 feet) in length. However, this year, the legendary car has been stretched by 1.50 inches.

Guinness World Records has posted a photo of the now-restored car on its website and social media platforms.

Equipped with a swimming pool, golf putting green and a helipad. — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 10, 2022



As per reports, the car includes a jacuzzi, bathtub, waterbed, mini-golf course, multiple televisions and a helipad capable of holding 5,000 pounds of weight. It can accommodate more than 75 individuals. The record-breaking vehicle, which is based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limos, can also be driven from both ends.

The post received a lot of attention after it was shared on the Guinness World Records page. Some users couldn't believe that this car could come with a swimming pool, helipad and golf facility.

Is it possible to have a swimming pool, helipad and golf facility within 100 feet ?? Sounds fiction — Vijay Mathur, Sr VP at Global eAuctions (@SupplyChainTrg) March 12, 2022



One of the users jokingly commented, "It is a train and not a car... CAR has a definition and anything beyond usual is classified as unusual."

It is a train and not a car... CAR has a definition and anything beyond usual is classified as unusual. — Chandrasekara Raj Subbiah (@scsraj) March 11, 2022

The car is undeniably magnificent, but due to its enormous size, few people are concerned about how it will be driven on city streets.

Wo Sb Toh Thk Hai Lekin Yeh Gadi Ghumegi Kaise ? https://t.co/s9VYCfGngw — Md Shahnoor Hassan Ansari (@shahnoorhassan) March 11, 2022



It seemed to have required a lot of effort to restore The American Dream to its former beauty. The car had been abandoned for years at the back of a New Jersey warehouse and had fallen into disrepair.

