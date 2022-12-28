Story of pilot who fulfilled his mother’s dream to take her to Mecca on his plane goes viral

Children successfully pursuing their passion and fulfilling the dreams of their parents, is what every guardian hopes for. Therefore, since childhood, they motivate their kids to dream big and have faith that they can achieve it all. With that said, the internet has brought forth one such heart-melting story, where a mother motivated her son to become a pilot one day and take her to Mecca on a plane that he would fly one day. Guess what? Several years later, the son is winning millions of hearts on the internet as he is a young man now and made his mother’s dream come true. Yes, you read that right. The incident was shared by a Twitter user Amir Rashid Wani, who shared a picture of the pilot along with the incident.

The Twitter user revealed that during the pilot’s childhood, his mother used to write on a paper that whenever he grows up and becomes a pilot he should take her to Mecca on a plane, which is flown by him. His mother hung that piece of paper on his chest. Now, the Twitter user made the collage of that piece of paper and the pilot’s current picture and attached it with the caption that read, “A pilot’s proud moment as he flew his mother to Mecca has won hearts online. My mother wrote me a card for the school and hung it on my chest, and used to tell me that: ‘When you become a pilot, take me to Makkah on your plane.’ Today my mother is one of the travellers to the Holy Kaaba and I am the pilot of the flight.”

♥️♥️My mother wrote me a card for the school and hung it on my chest, and used to tell me that: "When you become a pilot, take me to #Makkah 🕋 on you plane." Today my mother is one of the travelers to the Holy Kaaba 🕋 and I am the pilot of the flight 💖. pic.twitter.com/c6KuKjvGum — Amir Rashid Wani (@AmirRashidWani) December 26, 2022



In the picture, the throwback card carries a childhood picture of the pilot along with the texts written in Urdu. On the other hand, the other picture exhibits the young man, sporting the traditional uniform, and sitting in the pilot’s seat. The Twitter user took to the comments section of his own post and wrote, “This post is only an inspirational post. It shows us the importance of parents. Some people take it otherwise.”

This post is only a inspirational post it shows us importance of parents some people take it otherwise 🙏 — Amir Rashid Wani (@AmirRashidWani) December 26, 2022



Needless to say, internet users have flooded the comments section of the now-viral post by showering praises on the pilot. Several users lauded the young man and claimed that everyone should get a son like him, while many claimed the mother to be very lucky. One user commented, “lucky mother.”

lucky mother ❣️ — Muqadas Farooq Awan (@muqadasawann) December 27, 2022



Another commented, “Congrats. May God bless you all. Need of the hour is children like you who regard their parents.”

Congrats. May God bless you all.Need of the hour is children like you who regard their parents. — Simon Easow (@simon_easow) December 27, 2022



Some of the users were successful in finding who the young man actually was. As per some of the users, the pilot’s name is Sarfraz Khan Kamlak, who originally shared the post, which was re-shared by the Twitter user.

https://t.co/3V5ZoFf8We

You both has same mother and same card with same story?.. — Sohail Ahmed (@sohail_050) December 26, 2022



So far, the post has been viewed more than 9.2 lakh times and has garnered over 23,000 likes.

