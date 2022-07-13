Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after protests erupt over President Gotabaya's escape to Maldives

Fresh protests broke out in Colombo after Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives

Colombo: Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday morning, hours after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives. Rajapaksa along with his wife and two bodyguards escaped from Colombo in the wee hours today.

"Since the president is out of the country, an emergency has been declared to deal with the situation in the country," Prime Minister's spokesman Dinouk Colombage was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Fresh protests broke out in Colombo soon after the news of Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka was confirmed.

Rajapaksa fled to Maldivian capital of Mal in the wee hours of Wednesday. News agency PTI quoted its sources saying that his escape from Sri Lanka to the Maldives was negotiated by the Maldivian Parliament Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed.

Don't Miss: Sri Lanka crisis: How Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives with help of former President Mohamed Nasheed

A report by ANI said that Rajapaksa and his wife alongwith two bodyguards travelled to Maldives after full approval of the country's (Maldives) defence ministry. They left the island nation on a military jet.

Sri Lankan news agency LankaExpress reported that acting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered forces to arrest people acting in a riotous manner and to stop vehicles on which they are traveling.

Thousands of agitated Sri Lankans also barged into the residence and office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, prompting security forces to fire tear gas to stop them from overrunning the compound.

"We want the PM (Ranil Wickremesinghe) to resign because as per our constitution if the President resigns the PM becomes the acting President. People want both of them to leave. Police took action by tear gas shelling. Army troops moved in," Former Advisor to Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs ministry told news agency ANI.

Must Read: Fresh protests erupt in Sri Lanka as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives

Sri Lankan Opposition MP Patali Champika Ranawaka said that Rajapaksa left country without signing his resignation. "The Speaker and whole country hoped that he would send his resignation properly, so that within next week the Parliament can elect another president," he said.

"Next President will be for an interim period. They are not going to contest elections next time. LoP Sajith Premadasa has shown his intention for same. Presidential elections can't be held at this juncture, as per the constitution it should be in held 2024," Ranawaka added.

After Sri Lanka declared state of emergency across the island nation, police said they were also imposing an indefinite curfew across the Western Province, including the capital Colombo, to contain the looming protests.

"There are ongoing protests outside the prime minister's office in Colombo and we need the curfew to contain the situation," AFP quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Rajapaksa was expected step down as president today, 13 July, to make way for a unity government.

A country of 22 million people, Sri Lanka, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.