You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Sri Lanka man sentenced to 12 years in prison over hoax bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines flight

World AFP Jun 07, 2018 14:15:01 IST

Melbourne: An Australian judge has sentenced a Sri Lankan man to 12 years in prison for threatening to detonate a fake bomb on a Malaysia Airlines flight, terrifying more than 200 passengers and crew.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Manodh Marks forced Flight 128 bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to turn back to the Australian city of Melbourne soon after takeoff in May last year when he screamed that he had a bomb and ran down the aisle carrying a flashing electronic device.

The 26-year-old was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in a Melbourne court to attempting to take control of an aircraft, an offence that carries a potential maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The drama came after Malaysia Airlines lost two Boeing 777s in 2014.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 14:15 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores