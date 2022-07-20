Sri Lanka: Backed by Rajapaksas' party, six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes president
Wickremesinghe who has been serving as the acting president polled 134 votes in a three-cornered parliamentary vote, with his main opponent Dullas Alahapperuma getting 82 and leftist Anura Dissanayake just three votes
New Delhi: Sri Lankan lawmakers on Wednesday elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's president.
Official results showed Wickremesinghe polled 134 votes in a three-cornered parliamentary vote, with his main opponent Dullas Alahapperuma getting 82 and leftist Anura Dissanayake just three -- giving him an absolute majority on first preferences.
223 Members of Parliament had voted, while 2 MPs abstained. 219 votes were counted as valid while 4 votes were declared invalid.
Wickremesinghe was backed by the Rajapaksas' SLPP, the largest bloc in the 225-member parliament, in the election. He is the sole MP from his own party UNP.
"Our divisions are now over," Wickremesinghe said in a brief acceptance speech in parliament, inviting Alahapperuma "to join me and work together to bring the country out of the crisis we are facing".
He said he hoped to be sworn in later Wednesday at a simple ceremony within the tightly guarded parliament building.
Lobbying had intensified ahead of the vote. Two smaller parties pledged their support to Alahapperuma, while a Tamil party with two votes said they were switching sides to support Wickremesinghe.
Wickremesinghe became acting president after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the crisis-hit country and resigned last week.
What's next for the new president
With the elevation of the 73-year-old to the top job, the current cabinet automatically stands dissolved and he will choose a prime minister to form a new cabinet.
The 73-year-old will take full-time charge of a bankrupt nation that is in talks with the IMF for a bailout, with its 22 million people enduring severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.
Sri Lanka ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most vital imports in a crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic but exacerbated by mismanagement, critics say.
Protesters demanded Wickremesinghe's resignation
Notably, the veteran politician was in the eye of the storm when unprecedented protests rocked Sri Lanka earlier this month. Demonstrators demanded both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa's resignation. Protesters had torched his private residence and stormed the PM office in Colombo. Wickremesinghe was appointed as the PM by Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He continues to serve as the prime minister.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agrees to quit in biggest political turmoil
His decision came after the biggest protest yet swept Sri Lanka on Saturday as tens of thousands of people broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and nearby office to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the nation's worst economic crisis
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president
Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena urged the public to allow a peaceful environment for all lawmakers to take part in the process to elect a new leader that should finish within seven days
Only people with 'Hitler-like mindset' torch buildings: Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe on burning down of his house
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that around four years would be required to stabilise the economy, the first year is the worst