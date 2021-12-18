‘Spider-Man’ swings by house to visit toddler; watch viral clip to know what happens next

Pedro Morillo Jr also shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote that he himself grew up watching Spider-Man and wanted to be the superhero when he grew up

Many kids dream of meeting their favourite superhero someday. Recently a video showcasing ‘Spider-Man’ visiting a kid and showing some acrobatic moves to make the toddler smile, has gone viral on social media.

The vide clip opens with the toddler sitting with a man on the floor and watching an animated series of Spider-Man on television. Suddenly he sees the masked superhero enter the room. 'Spider-Man' does some deft acrobatic moves to impress the kid. The toddler was surprised on seeing his favourite superhero standing in front of him. The heart-warming video ends with ‘Spider-Man’ having a conversation with the kid.

“Spider-Man came to visit my nephew Pete!! Can you guess who Spider-Man is?! Is this not the best thing you’ve ever seen?,” wrote Mishay Petronelli, who posted the clip on Instagram. As per news reports, Pedro Morillo Jr is the man who was dressed as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in the clip.

Pedro Morillo Jr also shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote that he himself grew up watching Spider-Man and wanted to be the superhero when he grew up. Morillo Jr added that dressing up as the superhero gave him the chance to live his dream and brought a smile to his nephew's face as well.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXRlKsYDe3R/?

The video has been making rounds on social media and spreading smiles and laughter. Many people have praised the Morillo Jr for his efforts to cheer his nephew up.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home released in India on 16 December and has managed to collect Rs 32.67 crores on its first day at the domestic box office.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home had the widest release compared to any Hollywood movie in India, releasing on 3,264 screens across the country. The Tom Holland-Zendaya starrer broke the opening day box office collections record of Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31 crores) and Sooryavanshi (Rs 26 crore).

