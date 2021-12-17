Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Marvel film becomes the biggest release of 2021 in India, beats the collection of Avengers: Endgame and Sooryavanshi even with 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought joy back to cinema-goers in India. After running ‘sold out' almost everywhere in the country, the film has managed to collect Rs 32.67 crores on its first day at the domestic box office. As per reports, the film ran at 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra. The film is the second biggest ever opening in the history of Hollywood in India.

That’s not all, Spider-Man: No Way Home had the widest release ever for any Hollywood film in India releasing on 3264 screens. The film has beaten the opening day collections record of Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31 crores), Sooryavanshi (Rs 26 crore).

About the film: Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the Indian theatres on 16 December and fans have gone crazy over the performances and scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. The Tom Holland-Zendaya starrer has a 9.2 rating on IMDb, the highest-ever score on IMDb among all Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third installment in the Spider-Man series by the MCU. Previously, the highest rating of 8.4 on IMDb was received by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spoiler alert! Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been praised for its intriguing storyline and begins from where its previous instalment, Spider-Man: Far From Home had ended. As the identity of Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) is compromised, the superhero seeks normalcy by pairing up with Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, in order to change the past and make everyone forget his identity as Spider-Man. However, hell breaks loose when all Spider-Man villains return with a desire for vengeance against the superhero. Since its release, the latest Spider-Man movie has impressed audiences with some amazing performances. With the #SpiderManNoWayHome hashtag trending on Twitter, the internet was also filled with hilarious memes which praised the movie and its storyline. The iconic scene shows the three Spider-Mans (Holland, Tobey Maguire and together received much love, with fans also making reaction memes on spoiler alerts given for this movie. Reviews on some powerful scenes circulated on the internet as users were overwhelmed with the brilliance of this Spider-Man series film. Let us look at some of the most amazing and comical memes that are doing the rounds on Twitter: Many viewers expressed the multitude of emotions they experienced while watching the film.



Others were emotional on the scenes of the three masked vigilantes being together on screen.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield y Tom Holland en #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/EowjNjzqFJ — Noctámbulo (@NochMx) December 15, 2021

Some users also posted spoilers without any context about the much-hyped superhero film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers without context.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/fI7LH2JCtf — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 17, 2021

Others wanted to re-watch the film immediately after viewing it for the first time.

anyone selling a fresh pair of eyes? because i need to experience NWH for the first time again. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/pl3KkGNSP7 — grace. (@graciedeveneyxx) December 15, 2021

Many social media users posted a series of hilarious reactions for how brilliant they found the film.

when people asked how #SpiderManNoWayHome was I just send them this pic.twitter.com/jkJPLn7mcX — Sydney (@notsydneyyy) December 17, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

im just gonna sit and stare at a wall for a month to recover #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/jWMtAylZcR — ale (@_alessandralor) December 17, 2021

That feeling when you log onto social media for the first time after seeing #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ab986arsQG — Taylor (@TaylorTrueFacts) December 17, 2021

Directed by Jon Watts and produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studio, the movie also stars actors Alfred Molina, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.