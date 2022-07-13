Spellings are confusing: How internet reacted to Google's word-related post

One user wrote that he turns to Google for the spelling ‘liaise and license’ and another said for the words ‘Google or gugal’

There are times when most of us take help from Google for certain spellings in English language. Even when we spell or write them right, we end up turning to the search engine giant as certain spellings confuse us till date. So if you fall in that category, here's something that you should read.

Google recently shared a post wherein it asked internet users to share a word that they regularly use but search for the spelling before using it. “What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you're spelling it right,” the post by Google read.

Check out the post here:

What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you're spelling it right? — Google (@Google) July 11, 2022

Soon, social media users flooded the comment section with different words that still puzzle them. One user wrote that he turns to Google for the spelling ‘liaise and license’ and other said for the words ‘Google or gugal’. An individual mentioned that he is a data modelling engineer but when it comes to spell or write the word engineer, he takes the help from Google. A user stated, "I sometimes get confused between ‘achieve' or 'acheive'." Another commented saying that he turned back to google for the words 'Friend, Relieve, Believe' and this was because he had issues in the placement of 'I' and 'E' since childhood. He further added that he could never been confident in writing these words without double-checking them first. There were a few other users who asserted that the words 'Field, Bridezilla, frenemy, anonymuncule and futiliter' still confused them. And the list went on! Check out a few of the comments below:

'recieve' , 'continously' and i dont remember the other ones — Jason (@naan_dha_Jason) July 12, 2022

Exactly, i some times get confused between "achieve" or "acheive" — chakre (@formal_coder) July 12, 2022

I'm a data modeling engineer, but i'm always to search how to spell engineer. — Kunka Cap (@worldnaiveholy) July 12, 2022

Rhythm. And yes, I had to look it up first. — Carol Holt, NBCT, GRHS TOY ‘23 (@carollynneholt) July 12, 2022

field. i ALWAYS have to look it up — Dakota (@Im_Oofer) July 12, 2022



Since being shared, the post collected 2,800 likes and more than 180 retweets. Looks like, the recent post by Google quickly connected with internet users worldwide and hence, went viral.

What do you think of Google's word-related post?

