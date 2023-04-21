From SRK to CM Yogi Adityanath, here are some of the biggest names who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks
Elon Musk's Twitter finally started removing legacy verified badges from users. While many journalists and content creators who refused to pay for Twitter Blue, some major celebrities, like Shah Rukh Khan and even the Pope have lost their verified badge.
On Thursday, April 20, Twitter deleted legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts. Many prominent Indians, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have lost blue checks that helped validate their identities and identify them from imposters on the microblogging site.
Twitter started removing the blue checks from users that don’t pay a monthly charge to maintain them on Thursday.
“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified programme and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” Twitter said via their official account earlier in March. Individuals may join up for Twitter Blue to preserve their blue checkmark on Twitter.”
The blue tick mark system was initially implemented on Twitter in 2009 to assist users in determining if celebrities, politicians, firms and brands, news organisations, and other accounts “of public interest” were authentic and not imposters or parody accounts. Previously, the firm did not charge for verification.
Indian celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Tick:
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Alia Bhatt
- Rajinikanth
- Abhishek Bachchan
- Deepika Padukone
- Ranveer Singh
- Akshay Kumar
Global political leaders who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks
- Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
- AAP leader and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
- Former US President Donald Trump
Indian thletes who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Virat Kohli
- Saina Nehwal
- Sania Mirza
- Rohit Sharma
- Sourav Ganguly
International stars and celebrities who lost their Twitter TikTok Blue Stars
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
- JK Rowling
- Pope Francis
- Rihanna
Some people were “gifted” complimentary Twitter Blue Ticks. Author Stephen Hawking, who took to Twitter, alleged that he did not pay for Twitter Blue, nor did he provide his phone number to go through the verified process, and yet, he had a Twitter Blue Tick, which, apparently was gifted Elon Musk himself.
Similarly, basketball legend Lebron James was also given a complementary Twitter Blue Tick, after he announced that we won’t be paying for Twtter’s verified badge.
