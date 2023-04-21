From SRK to CM Yogi Adityanath, here are some of the biggest names who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

On Thursday, April 20, Twitter deleted legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts. Many prominent Indians, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have lost blue checks that helped validate their identities and identify them from imposters on the microblogging site.

Twitter started removing the blue checks from users that don’t pay a monthly charge to maintain them on Thursday.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified programme and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” Twitter said via their official account earlier in March. Individuals may join up for Twitter Blue to preserve their blue checkmark on Twitter.”

The blue tick mark system was initially implemented on Twitter in 2009 to assist users in determining if celebrities, politicians, firms and brands, news organisations, and other accounts “of public interest” were authentic and not imposters or parody accounts. Previously, the firm did not charge for verification.

Indian celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Tick:

Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Alia Bhatt

Rajinikanth

Abhishek Bachchan

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Akshay Kumar

Global political leaders who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

AAP leader and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal

Former US President Donald Trump

Indian thletes who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Saina Nehwal

Sania Mirza

Rohit Sharma

Sourav Ganguly

International stars and celebrities who lost their Twitter TikTok Blue Stars

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

JK Rowling

Pope Francis

Rihanna

Some people were “gifted” complimentary Twitter Blue Ticks. Author Stephen Hawking, who took to Twitter, alleged that he did not pay for Twitter Blue, nor did he provide his phone number to go through the verified process, and yet, he had a Twitter Blue Tick, which, apparently was gifted Elon Musk himself.

Similarly, basketball legend Lebron James was also given a complementary Twitter Blue Tick, after he announced that we won’t be paying for Twtter’s verified badge.

