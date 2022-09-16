SCO Summit 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Iran, Russia and Uzbekistan

09:48 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

PM Modi to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will attend the first in-person summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in two years in the historic Uzbek city here which will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.

Modi arrived in Samarkand on Thursday night to attend the summit of the eight-member SCO grouping which will also see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders from the Central Asian countries.

The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions -- one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country.

The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented such high-level gatherings.

PTI