SCO Summit 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Iran, Russia and Uzbekistan

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE updates: The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) is set to commence on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic

FP Staff September 16, 2022 10:26:30 IST
SCO Summit 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Iran, Russia and Uzbekistan

SCO Summit set to commence in Samarkand. ANI

Highlights

10:12 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

Watch: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif fumbles with earphones, triggers inevitable laugh from Vladimir Putin

In a major global embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s several attempts to put on his earphones evoked a laugh from Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In a video posted on Twitter, Shahbaz can be seen making several attempts to put on his earphones. After repeated failed attempts, he eventually seeks help, saying “Can somebody help me?”.

Read More

09:48 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

PM Modi to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will attend the first in-person summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in two years in the historic Uzbek city here which will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.

Modi arrived in Samarkand on Thursday night to attend the summit of the eight-member SCO grouping which will also see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders from the Central Asian countries.

The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions -- one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country.

The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented such high-level gatherings.

PTI
09:25 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

Modi at SCO summit: Will PM discuss Ukraine with Vladimir Putin? Will he meet Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif?

Narendra Modi’s presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan is of significance. He will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and hold key discussions on G20, defence and more. The suspense remains whether the PM will meet the Chinese and Pakistani leaders.

Read More

09:23 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

Xi, Putin hold first in-person meeting after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met here on the sidelines of the SCO summit - their first in-person meeting after Russia launched the war against Ukraine in February - and declared support for their "respective core interests."

"In the face of the colossal changes of our time on a global scale, unprecedented in recent history, we are ready to team up with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible world power and to play a leading role in putting a rapidly changing world on the track of sustainable and positive development," Xi told Putin ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit here in the Uzbek city.

"China is ready to work with Russia in extending strong support to each other on issues concerning their respective core interests," President Xi said during his meeting with President Putin, Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

PTI
09:21 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

Russia can supply gas to Pakistan as necessary infrastructures already in place: Putin tells PM Sharif

Russia can supply gas to Pakistan as necessary infrastructures are already in place, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.

The high-level meeting took place shortly after Prime Minister Sharif reached Samarkand in Uzbekistan to attend the annual meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State (CHS) during a two-day visit from 15 September to 16 September.

"The issue is about pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Pakistan, which is also possible, which means part of infrastructure has already been created, meaning Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. We have to solve the Afghan issue," Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

PTI
09:15 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

PM Modi to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan and Iran, today.
09:09 (ist)

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE

China's Xi to meet Iranian President Raisi at SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday at the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

Following the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, reported Chinese state media.

ANI

The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) is set to commence on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand on Thursday evening to take part in the SCO Summit.

During the summit, the leaders are expected to review the activities of SCO and discuss prospects for future cooperation.

Uzbekistan is the current chair of SCO 2022 and India will assume the rotational annual presidency of the SCO at the end of the Samarkand Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit and is likely to have some other bilateral meetings.

This is the first in-person SCO Summit after the Covid pandemic hit the world. The last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019.

The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).

The Shanghai Five, formed in 1996, became the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2001 with the inclusion of Uzbekistan.

With India and Pakistan entering the grouping in 2017 and the decision to admit Tehran as a full member in 2021, SCO became one of the largest multilateral organisations, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the global GDP and 40 per cent of the world’s population.

SCO has potential in various new sectors, wherein all the member-states could find converging interests India has already pushed hard for cooperation in Startups and Innovation, Science and Technology and Traditional Medicine.

India, from the time of its full membership, made sincere efforts to encourage peace, prosperity, and stability of the whole Eurasian region in general and SCO member countries in particular.

Updated Date: September 16, 2022 10:26:30 IST

