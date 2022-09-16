In a major global embarrassment for Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif's several attempts to put on his earphones evoked a laugh from Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

New Delhi: In a major global embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s several attempts to put on his earphones evoked a laugh from Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In a video posted on Twitter, Shahbaz can be seen making several attempts to put on his earphones. After repeated failed attempts, he eventually seeks help, saying “Can somebody help me?”.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022

When he finally manages to fix the device, it again falls off from his ear, triggering an inevitable laugh from Putin.

After the incident, Sharif faced criticism on social media with the workers of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party claiming that the incident was a major embarrassment for the country at the international level.

One such post on Twitter by Shireen Mazari read, “This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM?”

Other Twitter user Javed Hassan said, “I swear Mr Bean has competition.”

I swear Mr Bean has competition pic.twitter.com/XVXHakWhBB — Javed Hassan (@javedhassan) September 15, 2022

The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) is set to commence today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first in-person SCO Summit after the Covid pandemic hit the world. The last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019.

With inputs from agencies

