Saudi, Chini 'bhai bhai'? Xi Jinping invites King Salman bin Abdulaziz for state visit

Riyadh: Chinese President Xi Jinping extended invitation to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

On the third day of his three-day Saudi Arabia visit, Xi on Friday will meet Arab leaders at summits in Riyadh.

A series of agreements aimed at strengthening ties between both the nations have been inked between China and Saudi Arabia.

Xi’s visit comes amid escalating tension between Saudi Arabia and the US its long-time partner and security guarantor, over oil production, human rights issues and regional security.

Both the nations have signed series of energy and investment pacts, though not much of the details have been revealed.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz singed a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” including one with Chinese tech giant Huawei.

A memorandum with China’s Huawei Technologies, on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, was agreed despite US unease with Gulf allies over a possible security risk in using the Chinese firm’s technology.

Huawei has participated in building 5G networks in most Gulf states despite the US concerns.

After Xi’s visit, Saudi Aramco, an energy company, announced that it would be collaborating with Shandong Energy on downstream projects in China, including potential collaboration on integrated refining of petrochemical products and other opportunities.

The two companies have also signed a memorandum of understanding with a potential crude oil supply agreement and a chemicals products offtake agreement. Notably, China is the world’s biggest oil importer.

Saudi Arabia also reaffirmed its commitment the “one China” policy, the agreement Beijing demands of all its trading partners whereby they do not formally recognise Taiwan as an independent country.

Also, both China and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the importance of a peaceful solution to Ukraine war following Russia invasion on 24 February this year.

This is Xi’s first visit to Saudi Arabia in six years and only the third trip abroad he has made since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

With inputs from agencies

