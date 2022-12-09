Riyadh: Leaders of China and Saudi Arabia will hold regular summits every two years and strengthen bi-lateral ties. The decision was taken during Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting in Riyadh.

Xi, who in on a 3-day Saudi Arabia visit, met Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday. The meeting appears to upgrade the relationship between the world’s number 2 and its top oil supplier to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Energy and investment pacts signed

Both the nations have signed a host of energy and investment pacts, though not much of details have been revealed.

During the meeting, plans to synchronise Xi’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure program with the kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, “Xi and Prince Mohammed ‘reviewed aspects of partnership and joint coordination efforts’.”

China’s news agency Xinhua reported that Xi agreed to help boost Chinese tourism to the Middle Eastern nation and expand cultural links.

Huawei deal inked

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz singed a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” including one with Chinese tech giant Huawei.

A memorandum with China’s Huawei Technologies, on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, was agreed despite US unease with Gulf allies over a possible security risk in using the Chinese firm’s technology.

Huawei has participated in building 5G networks in most Gulf states despite the US concerns.

Chinese and Saudi firms also inked 34 deals for investment in green energy, information technology, cloud services, transport, construction and other sectors, state news agency SPA said in a report.

Xi gets grand welcome

The Chinese premier received a lavish welcome in Saudi Arabia, very much opposite from US President Joe Biden’s visit earlier in July. For the unversed, the US-Saudi ties have been strained by Saudi energy policy and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Notably, the US is keeping a close watch on China’s increasing bond with Saudi Arabia. The Washington said that Xi’s trip was an example of Chinese attempts to exert influence around the world and would not amend US policy toward the Middle East.

Xi in an op-ed published in Saudi media said he was on a “pioneering trip” to “open a new era of China’s relations with the Arab world, the Arab countries of the Gulf, and Saudi Arabia”.

China and Arab countries would “continue to hold high the banner of non-interference in internal affairs”, he added.

Xi’s sentiments were echoed by the Saudi crown prince who said his country opposed any “interference in China’s internal affairs in the name of human rights”.

With inputs from agencies

