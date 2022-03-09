Russians are fleeing the country: Why they are afraid and where they are going

Two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than two million people have fled the war-ravaged country, including about 96,000 who have moved to Russia, according to the latest data from the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Russia has begun feeling the blowback of its operations in Ukraine with inflation rising, international transportation options are limited and industries are heading for the hills.

And now Russians are also fleeing the fatherland in large numbers.

Let's examine why:

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, a large number of young Russians, between the age of 18 and 24, wanted to leave the country.

As per a report by The Economist, which cited a survey conducted between 17 and 21 February by the Levada Centre, an independent Russian pollster, 43 per cent Russians between the ages of 18 and 24 wanted to leave the country for good. And 44 per cent of those who hoped to emigrate cited the “economic situation” as their motivation.

With severe Western sanctions in place, Russia is witnessing rising inflation, a crashing currency and uncertain imports and exports.

The Economist found that data from Google Trends, which tracks frequently particular words are searched for, showed that in the days leading up to the invasion, Russian-language searches for “political asylum”, “emigration”, “flights” and “visa” increased multifold in Russia.

Search for “flights” increased nine times in the week ending on 27 February.

It said that more Russians were asking Google “how to leave Russia” than have done so in the 18 years since such data became public.

It’s not just an uncertain financial future that is driving Russians away from the motherland but the increasingly autocratic nature of Russian authorities who have put people behind bars for protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to The Guardian, which cites independent monitoring site OVD-Info, more than 7,500 people have so far been detained at anti-war protests across the country. A number of Russia’s independent news outlets have also been forced to shut down.

Russian media outlets have been facing severe censorship and have been directed to publish only the material approved by the authorities.

Russian journalist Boris Grozovski wrote on his Facebook page, “Many Russians have arrived in Georgia in recent days.”

“Do you think we are tourists, or it’s just that we got the calendar wrong and decided that it’s July-September? Or that we all suddenly and desperately wanted Saperavi and khachapuri? (Georgian wine and pastry),” Grozovski said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He further said that he could face prison for 15-20 years for writing anything critical of the government’s actions.

“We are not tourists, dear citizens of Georgia. We are refugees. Personally, I was wanted by the police in Russia for distributing anti-war petitions … [We] ran not from bullets, bombs and missiles, but from prison. If I wrote what I write now while in Russia, I would inevitably go to prison for 15-20 years,” he wrote.

Last Friday, Russian lawmakers passed a statute under which people may face up to 15 years in prison if found spreading “disinformation” about the war.

The country passed another law in recent days that punishes “discrediting” the armed forces, including calling on them to lay down their weapons or withdraw. The punishment for this violation involves a fine of 50,000 ruble ($450) or up to three years of imprisonment.

It is also being rumoured, according to The Guardian, that Russia may impose martial law by the end of this week, which could result in closing of the country’s borders and mass mobilisation of male population.

A Kremlin spokesperson, however, has denied any such plans, terming it as a “hoax”.

Where are they going

With a near-complete shutdown of European airspace for all flights inbound and outbound from Russia, people who are fleeing the country are left with few choices to exit.

As per a report by Al Jazeera, those who wish to leave from the European side are crossing the land border to Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

Those without European visas are heading to Georgia, Armenia and Turkey, where a Russian dissident community is growing.



