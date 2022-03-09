Russia is No 1: A look at the most-sanctioned countries in the world and their ‘crimes’

In two weeks, Russia has become the most-sanctioned country in the world. On the infamous list are Iran, Syria, and North Korea

The consequences of the invasion of Ukraine are grave, even for Russia. The thousands of sanctions imposed on the country by the United States, Europe, Australia, and Japan have made it No 1 on the infamous list of the most-sanctioned countries in the world.

Global sanctions-tracking database Castellum.ai released a list on Tuesday that puts Russia right on top with 5,542 sanctions. Before the war, it trailed Iran.

There has been a surge in sanctions on the country from 22 February, two days before President Vladimir Putin invaded neighbouring Ukraine. Russia was slapped with 2,778 new sanctions in a span of two weeks.

Switzerland has imposed the most sanctions on the Kremlin (568) in wake of the conflict; the United Kingdom has been the most lenient with only 35 new sanctions. London, which has become a playground for Russia’s oligarchs who have close ties with Putin, has been accused of dragging its feet over the sanctions.

Who has sanctioned Russia is also interesting. Switzerland actually leads the pack for total sanctions and sanctions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The UK is at the rear, with only 35 new sanctions designations since the invasion.

Russia is far ahead in the number of sanctions imposed when compared to others on the “most-sanctioned” list. Which are its notorious counterparts and how did Russia overtake them? We take a look.

Iran

A far second on the list is Iran with 3,616 sanctions. Restrictions have been imposed on the West Asian country for its controversial nuclear programme after it refused to comply with the United Nations Security Council Resolution, 1696, which demanded that it halt its uranium enrichment project.

The Islamic Republic has been pulled up for its alleged support of terror-related activities. In February 2021, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force put Iran on the blacklist for failing to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms.

Syria

The Arab Spring spread to Syria and an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad escalated in a full-fledged civil war in March 2011. The conflict which has claimed thousands of lives and devastated cities earned the country sanctions from the United States, European Union, Switzerland, and Australia.

According to CastellumAI, Syria has been slapped with 2,608 sanctions for the war that has lasted over a decade. The West Asian country has been designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism since December 1979. The 2011 sanctions by the US prohibit new investments in the country and ban the import of Syria-origin petrol and petroleum.

Today, Russia’s sanctions have more than doubled the ones imposed on Syria over 10 years.

North Korea

The world’s most secretive country, North Korea is the fourth on the list with 2,077 sanctions against it. The country, led by Kim Jong-un, has been sanctioned since 2006 by the United Nations for its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

Nine major sanction resolutions were adopted against the “hermit” Asian state, demanding that it cease its illicit activities that violate UN Security Council Resolutions and rejoin the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The country had acceded to the Treaty in 1985 but withdrew from it in 2003 after the US alleged that Pyongyang was pursuing an illegal uranium enrichment programme.

Venezuela

The US has slapped sanctions on businesses, oil entities, and people in and outside Venezuela since 2017. The restrictions have been put in place to ensure that President Nicolás Maduro and his cronies don’t further exploit the country by profiting from state-operated oil operations and illegal gold mining.

According to CastellumAI, the South American country has 651 sanctions against it. However, this is likely to change, as Washington is contemplating easing sanctions on the direct supply of oil to the US after banning the country’s oil imports from Russia.

Myanmar

Myanmar has been attracting sanctions since February 2021’s military coup, which started after the Aung San Suu Kyi-led NLD party registered a landslide win in a general election. The US and the UK have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's two military conglomerates: Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. They control large portions of Myanmar’s economy, having interests across many important industries, according to a BBC report. The European Union had sanctioned high-ranking individuals linked to the military.

The Castellum.ai list shows that the country has 510 sanctions against it. The military has been accused of human rights violation–for repressing protesters who raised their voices against the coup. Around 700 people have been reportedly killed in the country since the military grabbed power.

Cuba

Cuba, the last country on the list, has 208 sanctions against it. In February 2022, Cuba marked six decades under US economic blockade.

US president John F Kennedy signed a decree on 3 February 1962, putting an embargo on all bilateral trade to reduce the threat posed by the island nation’s “alignment with the communist powers”.

There has been no change in Cuba’s political alignment, but authorities in the country say that the sanctions have only added to their economic woes during the pandemic.

