Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest to protest ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Russian blogger and mountaineer Katya Lipka scaled Mount Everest recently. Once at the top of the peak, she unfurled the Ukrainian flag to protest Moscow’s invasion of its pro-west neighbour. Pictures of Lipka’s feat have caught the attention of internet users, who have hailed her courage.

On 3 June, the Russian mountaineer shared photos of herself at the summit of Mount Everest, standing with the Ukrainian flag in her hands. In another post, she is seen holding a ‘Free Navalny’ banner in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

View the posts:

According to Newsweek, the Lipka’s post stated that she scaled Mount Everest on 24 May, which marked the three-month anniversary of the start of the war. She also answered critics who alleged that the photos were fake because they were taken during the night. Lipka wrote that the final ascent to the peak, which usually takes six and a half hours, reached the summit “much faster” than expected. So she arrived at the top of Mount Everest before sunrise. She stated that reaching the summit was not easy as she did it "on a lame leg" and "without preparation and without acclimatization," something she would not advise others to do. The pictures were also shared on Twitter by Olexander Scherba, the former Ukrainian ambassador to Austria.

Several people praised the woman’s courageous achievement and her novel method to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin:

very courageous lady! Congratulations on making it, literally, to the top of the world . . you are an inspiration. Thank you as well, for your support of Ukraine — Newis Benson (@NewisNewis) June 5, 2022

May God bless this wonderful Russian women Ekaterina Lipka, for scaling Mount Everest and unfurling the Ukrainianflag in protest at the Russian war in Ukraine. Putin needs stopped by whatever means necessary, to prevent mass extermination of Ukrainian’s or the world will suffer — Roy Robinson (@topnotch1995) June 6, 2022

I can salute that! So Russians with a morale compass are not extinct! — Tom Helgesen (@thdammen_tom) June 6, 2022

Thank you, Ekaterina Lipka for your courage! Slava Ukraini! — Michael Pyrcz 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 (@GeostatsGuy) June 7, 2022

Lipka is not the only Russian who has protested her government’s decision to go to war with its pro-western neighbour. Hundreds of Russians defied their warning and participated in anti-war protests since the start of the conflict. The resistance to the war effort has continued even after a crackdown by the government. Last month, people at a concert in St Petersburg broke into chants against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as per reports.

