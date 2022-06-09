World

Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest to protest ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Lipka is not the only Russian who has protested her government’s decision to go to war with its pro-western neighbour. Hundreds of Russians defied their warning and participated in anti-war protests since the start of the conflict

FP Trending June 09, 2022 12:27:56 IST
Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest to protest ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Russian blogger and mountaineer Katya Lipka with the Ukrainian flag to protest Moscow’s invasion of its pro-west neighbour. Instagram/ @lipka.fm

Russian blogger and mountaineer Katya Lipka scaled Mount Everest recently. Once at the top of the peak, she unfurled the Ukrainian flag to protest Moscow’s invasion of its pro-west neighbour. Pictures of Lipka’s feat have caught the attention of internet users, who have hailed her courage.

On 3 June, the Russian mountaineer shared photos of herself at the summit of Mount Everest, standing with the Ukrainian flag in her hands. In another post, she is seen holding a ‘Free Navalny’ banner in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

View the posts:

According to Newsweek, the Lipka’s post stated that she scaled Mount Everest on 24 May, which marked the three-month anniversary of the start of the war. She also answered critics who alleged that the photos were fake because they were taken during the night. Lipka wrote that the final ascent to the peak, which usually takes six and a half hours, reached the summit “much faster” than expected. So she arrived at the top of Mount Everest before sunrise. She stated that reaching the summit was not easy as she did it "on a lame leg" and "without preparation and without acclimatization," something she would not advise others to do. The pictures were also shared on Twitter by Olexander Scherba, the former Ukrainian ambassador to Austria.

Several people praised the woman’s courageous achievement and her novel method to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Lipka is not the only Russian who has protested her government’s decision to go to war with its pro-western neighbour. Hundreds of Russians defied their warning and participated in anti-war protests since the start of the conflict. The resistance to the war effort has continued even after a crackdown by the government. Last month, people at a concert in St Petersburg broke into chants against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as per reports.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2022 12:27:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

Volodymyr Zelensky visits Ukraine's east for first time since invasion
World

Volodymyr Zelensky visits Ukraine's east for first time since invasion

The Ukrainian leader has been based in Kyiv since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale attack on 24 February

Russia steps up battle for eastern Ukraine, warns West against arming Kyiv
World

Russia steps up battle for eastern Ukraine, warns West against arming Kyiv

The Russian army on Saturday confirmed that it had seized the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, on the road to two key cities still under Kyiv's control

100 days of Ukraine war: A look back at fighting that killed thousands and destroyed the nation
World

100 days of Ukraine war: A look back at fighting that killed thousands and destroyed the nation

The war in Ukraine has entered its 100th day. As Russia extends its control over the east, a recap of how the conflict has unfolded