Russian missile hits Ukraine airport, destroys runway, says Odesa governor

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea

A Russian missile destroyed the runway at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine on Saturday but there were no victims, the regional governor Maxim Marchenko said on his Telegram account.

"Today, the enemy struck with a Bastion coastal defence missile launched from Crimea. Odessa airport runway has been destroyed. Thank God there were no victims," the governor said in a video.

"Thank God no one was hurt. Anti-sabotage measures are being carried out in the region," he said in a video posted online.

According to Reuters, Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said it had taken 10 years to design and build the new runway, which was formally opened last July.

"Thanks to the new runway we were expecting a colossal influx of tourists from all over the world. Instead, we got a rocket strike," he said on Facebook.

Meanwhile the Russia’s defence ministry on Sunday confirmed that "near Odessa, high-precision Onyx missiles destroyed a hangar at a military aerodrome housing weapons and ammunition from the United States and European countries, and the runway was also destroyed."

With input from agencies

