Russia vs Ukraine or Father vs Son: Dad makes dummy tanks & planes for Russia, rebel son for Ukraine

New Delhi: Russia and Ukraine are fighting each other for over a year but both the countries are using inflatable decoy armaments from a father and son duo who have been producing and supplying inflatable models of military tanks, planes among other equipment.

Alexander Talanov, general director of Rusbal Balloon Company, has been supplying dummy equipment to Russian military for many year, while his son moved to Europe to sell the same dummies to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Talanov’s son, Viktor, who is now 49 years old, has since 2014 been working for a company that supplies dummy equipment to the United States and later began providing them to Ukraine.

Viktor has been staying in the Czech Republic. Interestingly, he does not communicate with his father but has managed to work at Rusbal.

In response to a question about how he could work for the Russian Defence Ministry and the Western military at the same time, Viktor told Nexta TV, “Legally everything was clean. From the moral point of view… Well, you work, you produce some product. So, yes, it’s military. On the other hand, it’s not lethal. Especially at Rusbal, I haven’t been practically involved in the military for the last few years.”

Rusbal has been supplying inflatable decoy war equipment to the Russian Defence Ministry to help deceive the enemy.

In 2010, Viktor said: “They’re light, possible to move quickly, meaning more mobile. They’re the full imitation in every sense: visually, heat and on radar.”

Dummy equipment is not a new battlefield trick. During the war in Kosovo, NATO forces bombed fake Serb tanks. Back then, George Patton was given the charge of a phantom army to fool the Germans into thinking allied forces would land at the Pas-de-Calais instead of Normandy on the D-Day.

“Our products are the most peaceful, We are not making weapons of destruction, we are making weapons of saving as our equipment and models save people and real military equipment,” Viktor had said.

