WATCH: How Czechs are giving inflatable HIMARS decoys to Ukraine forcing Russian to waste precious missiles

Kyiv: Ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a video has surfaced online which shows Czech producing and providing inflatable HIMARS decoys to Kyiv, forcing Russia to waste precious missiles.

A video shared by Czech TV mentions that the Czechs have been “very active” in providing military aid to war-torn Ukraine. As per the report, a company from Děčín produces inflatable decoy targets in the shape of the HIMARS rocket launchers and M270 MLRS, and sends them to Ukraine.

The manufacturer said the company has been producing 35 decoys per month including HIMARS.

These decoy help Ukrainian armed forces to deceive the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Czech TV @ReporteriCT: Czech 🇨🇿 production of inflatable decoys HIMARS, which are delivered to Ukraine 🇺🇦

(English subtitles added) pic.twitter.com/wiyKTjCRSK — Tarmo 🇨🇿 🇺🇦 🇫🇮 🇪🇺 NAFO 🦁 (@TarmoFella) February 22, 2023

Russians destroyed 140% more HIMARS

A representative of the Czech company manufacturing inflatable decoy HIMARS said as per their estimate on publicly available sources that recently claimed, the Russians have destroyed 140 per cent more HIMARS than were delivered to Ukraine.

"So it is easy to estimate that 40 per cent will probably be some kind of decoys," the representative from the Děčín company said.

As per reports, the Russian army claims that they have destroyed 2.5 times more MLRS HIMARS than were delivered to Ukraine.

Ukrainian HIMARS and M777 decoys in the east pic.twitter.com/Db2wPQ3jih — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 22, 2023

"Even decoys are now an important weapon for the Ukrainians. It is used not only to confuse Russian attackers, but above all as a cheap target for Russian missiles and rockets, which cost up to thousands of dollars," the representative said.

"I suspect that one Javeline missile costs $80,000 and it is four times more expensive (this cheapest variant of this missile) than our decoy," the person said.

Friday, 24 February, 2023, will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

