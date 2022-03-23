Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk posts his sumo wrestling photo, hints he's ready to fight Putin

Musk's latest tweet came after CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao questioned his ability to fight the Russian president.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted a photo of himself sumo wrestling on Twitter, days after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

After the Tesla CEO's challenge, Zhao wrote in the comment section that he hopes Elon Musk wins the fight and added he has not seen the latter's kung fu videos.

brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is ... I haven't seen your kong fu videos. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) March 14, 2022

On 21 March, Musk talked about his wrestling match with a sumo wrestler. He wrote, “Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.” Showing respect to Musk, Zhao responded that he did not know this side of the Tesla CEO. “Rooting for ya. Please kick ass,” wrote Zhao.

Damn, respect! Didn’t know this aspect of you. I also went through a minor back surgeries recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) March 21, 2022

Musk has been tweeting about his open challenge to Putin. On 17 March, he wrote that he was working on a master plan Part-3.

Working on Master Plan Part 3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

Elon Musk, who has over 78 million Twitter followers, even changed his handle's name to Elona Musk after Chechen Republic President Ramzan Kadyrov mocked him. However, the Tesla CEO was told not to compare himself to Putin by a Kremlin ally. For the unversed, Musk has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the Russian incursion on February 24. Like Elon Musk’s recent posts, this tweet too has gathered the attention of internet users, triggering memes and funny reactions online. A Twitter user said that Elon Musk wants to transform into a killing machine.

@cz_binance Here's a leaked footage of @elonmusk at the Shinja DOJO Elon you want to become a Killing machine? ⚰️ hit me up. I got Tacos and mariachis for you too #Shinja pic.twitter.com/JqU7h5zxzW — Daniel Moncada (@DanielMoncada80) March 21, 2022

Another wished him good luck and hoped he does not get wounded.

Best of luck & I wish you don't get hurt. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/lpy0F8ZYU2 — Elena Nicoleta Bușoiu (@ElenaBusoiu) March 21, 2022

Some just joked about the picture.

Picture is quite blurry but why can I see Elon laughing in this "fight"? Is it the diapers? Lmao — Ripple The Dog (XRP) (@coded_crypto) March 21, 2022

the whole world is a theater, and the people in it are actors... and the most successful ones are clowns. https://t.co/uG0F5EwiEe — Xum (@xumhar1) March 21, 2022

What do you think of Elon Musk's sumo wrestling picture?

