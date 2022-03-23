World

Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk posts his sumo wrestling photo, hints he's ready to fight Putin

Musk's latest tweet came after CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao questioned his ability to fight the Russian president.

FP Trending March 23, 2022 17:13:18 IST
File photo of Elon Musk. AP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted a photo of himself sumo wrestling on Twitter, days after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After the Tesla CEO's challenge, Zhao wrote in the comment section that he hopes Elon Musk wins the fight and added he has not seen the latter's kung fu videos.

On 21 March, Musk talked about his wrestling match with a sumo wrestler. He wrote, “Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.” Showing respect to Musk, Zhao responded that he did not know this side of the Tesla CEO. “Rooting for ya. Please kick ass,” wrote Zhao.

Musk has been tweeting about his open challenge to Putin. On 17 March, he wrote that he was working on a master plan Part-3.

Elon Musk, who has over 78 million Twitter followers, even changed his handle's name to Elona Musk after Chechen Republic President Ramzan Kadyrov mocked him. However, the Tesla CEO was told not to compare himself to Putin by a Kremlin ally. For the unversed, Musk has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the Russian incursion on February 24. Like Elon Musk’s recent posts, this tweet too has gathered the attention of internet users, triggering memes and funny reactions online. A Twitter user said that Elon Musk wants to transform into a killing machine.

Another wished him good luck and hoped he does not get wounded.

Some just joked about the picture.

What do you think of Elon Musk's sumo wrestling picture?

Updated Date: March 23, 2022 17:13:18 IST

