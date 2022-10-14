World

Russia-Ukraine war: 11-year-old boy rescued after being trapped under rubble for 6 hours

The 11-year-boy was trapped inside the destroyed building's debris for around six hours after Russia launched missile attacks on Ukraine

Firefighters and police officers work on a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine. AP

In the past few days, Russian attacks have been escalating in Ukraine causing widespread devastation across the country, especially around the capital region. Recently, Russian forces have been launching fierce missile strikes, destroying buildings and infrastructure and turning homes into rubble. This has also prompted civilians to resort to subways and underground metro stations to keep themselves safe from the attacks. At such a time when the Russian attacks have destroyed several public properties, an 11-year-old boy was miraculously rescued by Ukrainian forces after being trapped inside a destroyed building for around six hours.

The incident is from Ukraine’s Mykolaiv city where as a result of a Russian shelling, a building was completely destroyed, causing many to remain trapped under its debris, including the 11-year-old boy. However, due to the timely actions of the rescue team, the boy, along with the others, was rescued safely. A video of the same was also shared by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister where the boy can be seen being rescued by the relief team.

Watch the video:


As the video opens up, the rescue team can be seen pulling out the boy and further escorting him to the ambulance over a stretcher. Sharing the same, the Ukrainian official wrote in the caption, “Rescuers pulled a boy out from a destroyed residential building in Mykolaiv. He spent 6 hours trapped under the debris. Every day we rescue our kids. We can’t save some of them. Meanwhile, Russia is still in the UN, and a terrorist is going to the G20.”

The video has garnered the appreciation of many people on the internet and further also evoked angry reactions from people against Russian attacks.

Check some reactions here:


Russian attacks on Ukraine

Over the past few days, Russia has been making fresh attacks on Ukraine, including around Kyiv and other parts surrounding the capital region. Thursday marked the fourth day in a row when people woke up to the sound of air raid sirens as a part of Russia’s ongoing deadly assault.

According to official records, several critical infrastructure facilities were hit in the attack. The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff also confirmed that Russian missiles have hit over 40 settlements in the country in the past 24 hours.

