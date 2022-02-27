Photos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: As countries fight it out, thousands run for cover

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, fighting has caused over one hundred civilian casualties and pushed tens of thousands of Ukrainians to flee to neighbouring countries

FP Staff February 27, 2022 14:53:01 IST
A Ukrainian refugee girl collects a toy from a pile of donated clothes at the Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland. AP
A Slovak soldier helps a Ukrainian woman to carry her luggage after she crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia. AFP
Refugees fleeing conflict in neighbouring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl, Poland. AP
Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland. AFP
View of the living quarters at the "Ankunftszentrum Land Berlin" (Arrival center of the Berlin government for refugees) in Berlin. Germany, which in 2015 took in more than a million migrants -- many fleeing war in Syria and Iraq -- has pledged to "provide massive help" should there be a large-scale influx in neighbouring nations of Ukrainian refugees. AFP
Refugees fleeing conflict in neighbouring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl, Poland. AP
