Russia Ukraine conflict: 'Piano Man' from Germany greets Ukrainians at Polish border with 'We are the Champions'

Davide Martello has made a name for himself by playing his piano for peace in zones of conflict across the world — from Turkey in 2013 to Paris in 2015

Ukrainians fleeing their homes and their country found a moment of solace and comfort when they were serenaded by ‘Piano Man’ Davide Martello at the Polish border on Friday.

According to a Reuters report, the German pianist was seen playing his piano at the border with Poland at Korczowa. In a video by Reuters, he can be seen playing British rock band Queen’s ‘We are the Champions’ and also inviting people around him to join him in the performance.

Ukrainians arriving at the Polish border were serenaded by 'Piano Man' Davide Martello, who travelled from Germany to bring some musical joy to the refugees pic.twitter.com/s3b5CCBbRH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2022

The impromptu session came after Russia and Ukraine discussed opening humanitarian corridors and agreed to speak again. It has been nine days since Russia began its ‘special operation’ against Ukraine, which has seen casualties, destruction and displacement of thousands and thousands of people.

On 3 March, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees {UNHCR} issued a statement, which stated that in just seven days, one million people had fled Ukraine, uprooted by this senseless war.

Most refugees are moving to neighbouring countries of Poland, Romania before moving elsewhere.

One week of senseless war.

One million lives tragically uprooted and forced to flee Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/O0pAy0MMg8 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 3, 2022

The UN refugee agency added that the situation in Ukraine is unprecedented, and the organisation hasn’t seen an exodus as rapid as this one. The UN also estimated that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries in the coming months.

This isn’t the first time that Martello has done something like this. He first gained popularity and came to be known as ‘Piano Man’ in 2013 when he took up residence at Turkey’s Taksim Square and played music on his baby grand piano while Turkish anti-government protesters and police clashed.

In the last few years, he has made a name for himself, travelling to conflict zones and bringing calm to peace through his music.

In November 2015, the 40-year-old made his way to France in the wake of the horrible Bataclan attacks and played John Lennon’s Imagine on a grand piano outside the theatre.

Speaking to The Guardian at the time, he had said he felt it was his “duty” to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks.

"I can’t bring people back but I can inspire them with music and when people are inspired they can do anything. That’s why I played Imagine," he was quoted as saying then.

While travelling, he often tows his piano behind his bicycle on a powered trailer.

Documenting his journey to Poland on his Instagram account, Martello says he is there to “play for peace”, having brought with him medical supplies.

With a peace sign painted in white on the piano lid, Martello plays a reflective melody as buses arrive from neighbouring Ukraine.

With inputs from agencies

