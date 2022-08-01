Russia targets civilians 60 times more than military, over 3.5 million Ukrainians left homeless

Since 24 February, 2022, when the Russia-Ukraine war started, Moscow has attacked civilian targets over 17 thousand times and just around 300 military targets, leaving 3.5 million Ukrainians homeless, 8 per cent of the country’s population

Kyiv: Russia has attacked civilian 60 times more than military using "scorched earth" tactics, Centre for Counteracting Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has reported. The attacks have left more than 3.5 million Ukrainians homeless.

Five months after Russia began large scale invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, according to the CCD, over 17,000 airstrikes have been conducted on civilian targets against just 300 on military targets.

Notably, 50 per cent of the residential blocks have been damaged in the cities of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Bucha, Sievierodonetesk and Lysychansk, all of which have been a stage for pitched battles. Over 3.5 million people have lost their homes, which makes for almost 8 per cent of the country’s population.

“Contrary to Putin’s claim of not striking any civilian targets, in the five months of war so far, Russia has attacked civilian targets 60 times more than military targets. In numbers, this is 17.3 thousand attacks on civilian targets and just about 300 on military targets,” the report said.

Russia, the CCD said, is employing the “scorched earth” tactic. Stressing that it is a recognised war crime, CCD said that this tactic replaced the failed tactic of mobile groups penetrating deep into the country.

The tactic (scorched earth) is meant to encourage the Ukrainian people to stop resistance and oppose the Kyiv Regime.

In addition to the houses, even essential services like health educational and cultural institutions have also become targets of Russian shelling. Over 380 health institutions, 2.129 educational institutions and 530 cultural and arts related places have been damaged.

Russian attacks have shown low accuracy and according to the CCD over 70 per cent of Russian missiles miss the intended target. Taking a jibe at this, the CCD asked, “What is it - the lack of highly effective precision weapons or military strategy?”

