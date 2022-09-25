Russia supports permanent UN Security Council seat for India

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov reasserted support for India to be admitted as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday during his address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We note India and Brazil are key international actors and worthy candidates of permanent membership within the Council (Security Council)”, the Russian foreign minister said.

The security council which hitherto has had only five permanent members; United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China, have both Brazil and India as its non-permanent members.

UN has time and again been impressed with expanding the council to give more representation to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, which as of now is controlled by countries from just North America and Europe, saving China.

The Russian minister asserted, “Make security council be more democratic through broadening the representation of countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

In July 2020, Sergey Lavrov also supported India’s bid for permanent membership at the council.

Echoing the idea of broadening representation at the council Prime Minister Portugal also in his address supported the idea of inclusion of India and Brazil as permanent members.

“We need a representative, agile and functional security council that can respond to the challenges of the 21st century without being paralyzed and whose actions are scrutinised by the other members of the United Nations”, he said.

“A security council that incorporates a comprehensive view of security. A security council where the African Continent, Brazil, and India have seats. And where small countries are fairly represented”, he added.

According to the news agency ANI, earlier, India with 31 other countries in a joint statement on reforms stated that an expansion of the Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories, as well as reform in its working methods, is indispensable to making this body more representative, legitimate, and effective.

The signatories of the joint statement stated that they reaffirm that adapting the United Nations to contemporary world realities necessarily requires urgent and comprehensive reform of the Security Council, the principal organ for international peace and security.

According to the statement, the heads of delegations were convinced of the need to restore faith in effective multilateralism, “we stand united, as a group of pro-reform like-minded States, determined to work towards a more inclusive, responsive and participatory international governance architecture,” the statement reads.

“We further recognize that lack of progress in Security Council reform has serious implications, not only for the continued relevance of global governance institutions but also for global peace and security and delivering on the purposes, principles and promises of the United Nations Charter,” it added.

The head of delegations recognised that a reformed Security Council must better reflect the contemporary United Nations membership, including through enhanced representation of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which comprise approximately 20 per cent of the United Nations’ membership.

With inputs from agencies

