Romania court quashes Andrew Tate's appeal against detention in Human trafficking case

Romania: A court quashed infamous content creator Andrew Tate’s appeal against his police custody remand of 30 days on charges of running an organised crime group, human trafficking, and rape.

As per reports, the appeal filed by Tate, his co-accused brother Tristan, and two Romanian women detained in the same police operation were denied by a Bucharest appeals court late on Tuesday, according to Ramona Bolla, a

spokesperson for the Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.

The four accused may now face detention requests for up to 180 days. Although officials stated they had made the arrests based on the accounts of six women, the four have denied involvement and their attorneys have asserted that there is no proof against them.

One of the defence attorneys, Ioan Gliga, stated: “The prosecution’s claims were that they have proof. Naturally, we argued that the evidence was lacking.

Tate, a divisive 36-year-old social media personality with more than 4.4 million Twitter followers, had a small group of supporters assembled outside the court for the hearing on Tuesday.

Along with the other three suspects, Tate was initially arrested on December 29 in a region to the north of Bucharest.

Following the hearing on Tuesday, defendants’ defence attorney from Romania, Eugen Vidineac, claimed that “all four of the accused have given comments” and that “the lawyers’ appeals were totally listened to.”

At the time of arrest, DIICOT had stated that it had identified six victims in the case who had been the targets of sexual exploitation and “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” by the group.

According to the agency, victims were enticed by claims of love before being coerced, watched over, and controlled into engaging in pornographic actions with the goal of making a sizable profit for their exploiters.

At least seven of the luxury vehicles have been taken so far by prosecutors looking into the issue; additionally, more than ten homes or pieces of land owned by firms belonging to the Tate brothers have also been seized.

According to reports, Tate moved to Romania in 2017. He had been previously barred from Twitter for holding misogynistic beliefs, however he got his account reinstated later.

Even after the arrest, Tate’s Twitter account has been active, posting confusing messages that persisted until his Tuesday appeal hearing.

One, published on Sunday, read “The Matrix has assaulted me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to kill”.

The tweet was backed by a local report that claims either he or his brother have needed medical attention since their imprisonment.

Another post from Saturday stated: “Going to jail while fully innocent is the story of a hero. Going to jail while guilty of a crime is the life story of a criminal.

