UK: Schools developing lessons to re-educate teens brainwashed by Andrew Tate's misogynistic content

London (UK): School teachers in the United Kingdom are developing a special syllabus to re-educate teenage students who have been brainwashed by the misogynistic content created by the jailed influencer, Andrew Tate.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, Tate, who was recently taken into custody in Romania n charges of rape and sex trafficking charges, has had a toxic effect on teens who have embraced his hateful ideology, forcing teachers to address his views with their students.

Teachers at a school in south London decided to give a presentation to a group of 14-year-olds after learning that some of the students were expressing opinions they had learned from Tate, a self-described misogynist with a sizable online following made up primarily of young men.

Questions like “Do we think he (Tate) is still harmless?” and “What happens when we take in his messages” were reportedly posed to the group of about 30 students.

The discussion however turned into a rape debate, with about ten students claiming that women were to blame for their sexual assaults — a viewpoint promoted by Tate.

After that, the male instructor questioned the students’ reactions if a member of their family had been raped.

It was concerning that a few core students didn’t change their tone and continued to say they would be to blame, the teacher, who spoke anonymously to the newspaper, said. “At that point, a lot of the boys changed their tones when I put their mother or sister in that spot.

The former kickboxer, reality TV star, and 36-year-old is thought to be worth up to $100 million. He has gained enormous popularity as a hyper-masculine life guru who encourages men to treat women like commodities in online videos.

In exchange for a fee, he also boasts about his wealth and divulges his “secrets” to success.

He claims in his videos, which have been widely shared on TikTok and other platforms, that women belong in “the kitchen” and should be controlled by men through violence.

Sophie Whitehead, a consent workshop facilitator at the School of Sexuality Education, called his rhetoric “violent” and said it “affected so many young people.”

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a form of radicalization,” said Sophie Whitehead, who works at the School of Sexuality Education, which offers consent workshops.

According to the report, teachers in the south London classrooms have made an effort to explain to their students how offensive rhetoric and jokes about women can develop into serious crimes like rape and sexual harassment.

According to Jay Jordan, a teacher from Dundee, Scotland, recent interest in Tate’s influence is visible among her students.

Because the boys never stop talking about Andrew Tate, she said, “You used to have to deal with sexist stuff, but now it is explicitly connected to him.”

Jordan recalled how one of her students retaliated by calling her “just a woman” after she reprimanded him.

“We’ve definitely gone backwards, and it’s concerning,” she said.

A female teacher at another British school reported to the newspaper that some students disregarded their final exams because they believed they could make money online, as did Andrew Tate.

Tate’s rise to notoriety has been covered in lessons by the Ridgway Education Trust, which runs three public schools in Oxfordshire.

Gohar Khan, the trust’s director of ethos, said, “Every school should be addressing the Tate issue.” “Up until last year, I was hesitant to give him publicity, but students and staff have approached me and asked why we aren’t talking about this,” she said.

In the lessons, according to Khan, they cover “why Tate has been in the news lately, for his arrest in Romania on charges of human trafficking and accusations of rape.”

“Our students are hearing all of this, and I feel that they need to hear it from what I feel are reliable sources,” he continued.

Tate’s first foray into the spotlight occurred in 2016 when he participated as a contestant on “Big Brother” in the UK from where he was disqualified after he allegedly assaulting a woman.

Tate claimed the video was edited and “a total lie trying to make me look bad,” according to the BBC.

Tate was banned from Twitter in 2017 at the height of the Harvey Weinstein allegations for suggesting that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

With outrageous remarks about women’s intelligence and calling them “intrinsically lazy,” Tate’s popularity soared.

He is also a fervent believer that men should have “authority” over women when they are in a relationship.

In Romania last month, Tate, his brother Tristan, and two other men were detained on suspicion of leading a criminal gang that attracted women and held them for sexual exploitation.

When Romanian authorities searched his properties, they found evidence that Tate and his brother had allegedly exploited six women who had been held in some of his opulent homes like virtual prisoners. On December 30, he was given the order to spend the next 30 days in a Romanian jail, while the investigation is still underway.

