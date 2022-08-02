Queen's horse guard shouts at tourist taking photo, watch video

Getting a photo with one of the Queen's guards is a popular tradition of visiting London, but there are certain rules such like no touching, which some tourists often ignore

A member of the Queen's guard on horseback screaming at tourists in London has sparked a discussion after a video of the incident went viral on social media. It happened after two women outside Buckingham Palace were seen posing for pictures and got too close to the horse.

As the photo is being taken, the woman reaches over and holds the horse's reins, causing the animal to become visibly disturbed. Reacting to it, the soldier shouts out, "Stand back from the Queen's lifeguard, don't touch the reins!"

The loud scream startles the blonde-haired woman, who quickly moves away in shock after being shouted at.

He scared me for a moment too. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/6dD8Fmx62q — Figen (@TheFigen) July 31, 2022

The footage of the incident was initially uploaded on TikTok by user Ethan (@_phigs) who vowed not to return to London following the incident. On Twitter, the clip has got more that 2,40,000 views. Another video, which was posted on TikTok, shows another guard yelling in the same way at a woman in sunglasses and a pink checked top, reported news.com.au. Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the guard was right.

Another wrote that he had met one of the Queen's Guard and as a veteran himself, he could tell that the guard was tough enough. The Queen (Elton John) hired good men, he added.

I have met one of the Queen's Guard. As a veteran myself I could tell he was tough enough. The Queen (Elton John) hires good men. https://t.co/hiSQoKVAmJ — Robert D Burlison II (@noseall) August 1, 2022

“I can understand why he yelled. If millions of tourists keep pulling the leash on the horse, it would be chaos,” wrote the third.

I can understand why he yelled. If millions of tourists keep pulling the leash on the horse, it would be chaos. https://t.co/6F0oBOkdJg — Condescending Liberal (சோழ நாட்டு இளவரசன்) (@counterpropG) August 1, 2022

"Safety first!" wrote another user.

A user even called the woman 'stupid' and asked if she thought it to be a statue.

Stupid woman. Does she think he's a statue. 🙄 https://t.co/ENx7bWUckr — Deb 💙 (@debbieiw) July 31, 2022

Another asserted that the Queen's guards don't mess up.

The Queens guards don't mess about. https://t.co/KOZ6rQJIXQ — AJ Ali (@AJ_Ali3) July 31, 2022

Getting a photo with one of the Queen's guards is a popular tradition of visiting London but there are certain rules such like no touching, which some tourists often ignore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.