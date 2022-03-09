‘Putin-phobic’ Biden wants Ukraine to be turned into another Afghanistan

The West will keep projecting Zelenskyy as the resistance leader because he is dancing to Washington’s tune, destroying his own country in the process

Russia has captured documents showing Ukraine was developing bio-weapons like Anthrax and plague viruses in US-funded bio-labs. Captured documents include instructions from the Pentagon to destroy all evidence to prevent it falling into Russian hands. This explains why US President Joe Biden talks so frequently on phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Biden is the second Catholic American President after John F Kennedy and Zelenskyy is a Jew, but both are brothers-in-arms to wage war on Russia.

Zelenskyy, who ran away to Lviv earlier, is now in Poland — in the US embassy by one report. Anti-Russia provocative statements are continuing by Zelenskyy, the US, NATO and European leaders. Pope Francis has condemned the Russian, saying: “In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery.” Western Ukraine is majority Catholic. No one talks about the civilian massacres in Donbas region perpetrated by Zelenskyy preceding the Russian invasion.

Everyone is calling for Russia to stop the war but no one is asking Zelenskyy to stop the diatribe and reach an agreement with Russia for ceasefire, promising it will remain neutral, followed by negotiations; because the West will not allow it. Britain’s Boris Johnson has even called for diplomatic de-escalation, with active participation of Ukraine, for strengthening Euro-Atlantic security and to prevent “creeping normalization” of Russian activity in Ukraine.

Russia has announced a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians from Kyiv and other areas. But Biden will not allow Ukraine to be neutral; the US wants Ukraine to be part of NATO in order to deploy troops, missiles, bioweapons and nukes bang on the Russian border. For the same reason, Finland, which shares a border with Russia, was offered NATO membership during the recent visit of Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin to Washington.

Poland has been activated as a logistics base to supply arms to Ukraine. According to US officials, 70 per cent of the military aid worth $350 million authorised for Ukraine has already been supplied. This included 17,000 US-made Javelin missiles, Stinger missiles and artillery pieces. The US also proposed Poland to transfer its jet fighters including Russia-made MiG-29 to Ukraine promising to compensate Poland with US jet fighters, but Poland refused fearing Russian reaction.

Oil prices in the US have been at an all-time high since 2008. Interestingly, White House has asked Democrat Senators not to support a bill that could ban all imports of oil and gas from Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has opposed cutting off energy supplies from Russia, terming them “essential importance” to the European economy. Concurrently, Russia’s Gazprom says it is in full capacity to supply gas to Europe (including Ukraine) and will reduce the price of gas to its citizens during the period of war.

The US is going all out to ‘befriend’ Iran and Venezuela to get oil. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel to discuss Russian sanctions and Iran because Israel is against America rejoining JCPOA. America is selling oil and gas to Europe at four times the price of Russians. Biden’s obsession to stop oil-gas imports from Russia could split the EU-NATO. German Member of Parliament Servim Dagdalen says Germany should no longer depend upon the US for national security.

British media recently reported 70 SAS and 150 US Navy Seals are planning “high-risk” rescue of Zelenskyy. This appears to be misinformation because Zelenskyy is already in Poland. According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), special services of NATO countries are transferring foreign fighters to Ukraine and America has released dozens of jailed ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine.

***

Also Read

Biden knew Putin would react to NATO’s Ukraine provocation, looking for regime change in Russia

The Ukraine crisis: Why PM Modi’s telephonic talks with Putin and Zelenskyy deserve eclectic applause

Russian roulette: Analysing the Ukraine war’s domino effect

How Russia-Ukraine conflict will have a major fallout on Indo-Pacific

Why is India’s approach to the Ukraine crisis under spotlight?

How Xi’s friend Joe hastens the beginning of end of Pax Americana with his Putin obsession

India’s Russia policy has been spot on so far, but going ahead it needs to break free of the dependence for truer strategic autonomy

Big lesson for India from Ukraine war: There’s nothing bigger for a country than its national interests

As Putin plays Russian roulette in Ukraine, Indian diplomacy treads a fine line

India’s abstinence from UN Security Council vote on Ukraine was the right decision

***

According to the Kurdish YPG, Syrian militias affiliated with Turkish forces are sending fighters of the Free Syrian Army (TFSA) to Ukraine to fight Russians alongside the Ukrainian army and the Syrian regime also is sending fighters to support the Russians. Earlier, the US had sent militants from CIS countries to the US-controlled Al-Tarf base in Syria for special terrorist training for employment in the Russia-aligned Donbas region of Ukraine.

Most likely US and British Special Forces will not only train, equip and organise foreign fighters in Poland but will also infiltrate into Ukraine and fight alongside them — as was the case in Afghanistan. Photographic evidence is available of US Special Forces personnel operating along with Islamic State in Afghanistan. Some elements of US and Canadian Special Forces before the Russian invasion also may still be there.

Western media says Russian forces in Ukraine are insufficient to capture the country. But Russian President Vladimir Putin only wanted to liberate Donbas, establish a land link to Crimea and gain control of Black Sea, with Ukraine becoming a neutral country — changing the government, if needed. In such an arrangement, a neutral Ukraine probably would have been allowed to use Odessa Port but Biden wants Ukraine to be turned into another Afghanistan to keep hitting at Russian forces.

The West will keep projecting Zelenskyy as the resistance leader because he is dancing to Washington’s tune, destroying his own country in the process, but all anti-Russia operations are being planned and directed by the Pentagon. That is why the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks held on 7 March achieved little other than improving logistics of humanitarian corridors.

The author is a veteran lieutenant-general of the Indian Army. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.